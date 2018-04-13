FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Festival News

EXID and Heize Join KCON 2018 New York: See the Full Lineup

The world's biggest Korean-culture festival and convention will once again hit both New York and Los Angeles this summer

1 / 4

New York: EXID

With the exciting artist lineup kickoff announcement last week for KCON 2018, the world's biggest Korean-culture festival and convention adds two more more exciting female acts in girl group EXID and R&B-pop chart-topper Heize.

The former, EXID, broke out thanks to viral video and dance in 2014 single "Up & Down" (which has more than 80 million views to date) to establish their brand of confident, sassy pop as a major force in the K-pop scene. This marks EXID's first appearance at KCON.

Read on for all the other artists coming to KCON this year and check back to Fuse for more updates.

1 / 4
2 / 4

New York: Heize

KCON will also show love to soloist Heize, who is known for topping the charts in Korea with her smooth and relatable style that fuses jazz, R&B and pop. The multifaceted star initially broke out as a rapper before finding her ground as a vocalist and now creates music that encompasses all kinds of deliveries and styles.

Fans got treated to Heize's smooth croonings at KCON 2017 Los Angeles with the NY date marking her East Coast debut.

2 / 4
3 / 4

New York: Wanna One

Despite being created less than a year ago, Wanna One has become a sensation both in their native Korea and around the world thanks to the popularity of Mnet singing competition show Produce 101 that whittled down 101 K-pop hopefuls to an 11-member boy band. Viewers love for the band on television translated to more than a million copies sold of their debut album, millions of YouTube views and huge numbers on their social media channels.

KCON NY will act as the New York stop of the band's upcoming U.S. summer tour and will mark perhaps the only chance for local fans to see the group before they disband at the end of 2018, per the stipulations of Produce 101.

3 / 4
4 / 4

The Full Lineup

Courtesy CJ E&M

KCON 2018 New York Lineup
June 23-24
Prudential Center

Wanna One
EXID
Heize

KCON 2018 Los Angeles Lineup 
August 10-12
Staples Center

TBA

4 / 4
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    Apr 2: Basket-Bros

    Currently on his 'The Man of the Woods' tourJustin Timberlake brought out a special guest for his Cleveland show. LeBron James surprised concertgoers by showing up alongside Timberlake and taking a shot on stage. On Friday, the singer was also seen cheering on LeBron during the Pelicans and Cavaliers game. James gave a shout out on Instagram, "My brother @justintimberlake showed up and showed out last night at the Q! One of the greatest to ever do it in my lifetime and still going strong."

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Fuse Original

    #TBT 2014: Tinashe Talks 'Aquarius' Success, Reveals Her Favorite Part About '2 On'

    Interview

    David Banner Talks Symbolism & Black Heritage in 'Magnolia' Video

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Nicki Minaj attends 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017 in New YWelcome Back, Queen

    Nicki Minaj Makes Confident Return With Two New Songs

    LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Singer Kali Uchis performs onstage during the Tropicalia Music and Taco Festival at Queen MaryPlaylist

    Kali Uchis' Breakthrough Collaborations

    Adorable Photos

    19 Cutest Musician & Pet Selfies

    Must-Watch

    Janelle Monae & Grimes Celebrate 'Pussy Power' in Beautiful 'Pynk' Video

    We The Dreamers

    Watch the Full 'Indivisible' Documentary Right Here

    April 10, 2018

    First Look

    Get Ready for the Return of 'Social Fabric' on May 1

    April 10, 2018

    Load More