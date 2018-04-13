Festival News
EXID and Heize Join KCON 2018 New York: See the Full Lineup
The world's biggest Korean-culture festival and convention will once again hit both New York and Los Angeles this summer
With the exciting artist lineup kickoff announcement last week for KCON 2018, the world's biggest Korean-culture festival and convention adds two more more exciting female acts in girl group EXID and R&B-pop chart-topper Heize.
The former, EXID, broke out thanks to viral video and dance in 2014 single "Up & Down" (which has more than 80 million views to date) to establish their brand of confident, sassy pop as a major force in the K-pop scene. This marks EXID's first appearance at KCON.
Read on for all the other artists coming to KCON this year and check back to Fuse for more updates.
KCON will also show love to soloist Heize, who is known for topping the charts in Korea with her smooth and relatable style that fuses jazz, R&B and pop. The multifaceted star initially broke out as a rapper before finding her ground as a vocalist and now creates music that encompasses all kinds of deliveries and styles.
Fans got treated to Heize's smooth croonings at KCON 2017 Los Angeles with the NY date marking her East Coast debut.
Despite being created less than a year ago, Wanna One has become a sensation both in their native Korea and around the world thanks to the popularity of Mnet singing competition show Produce 101 that whittled down 101 K-pop hopefuls to an 11-member boy band. Viewers love for the band on television translated to more than a million copies sold of their debut album, millions of YouTube views and huge numbers on their social media channels.
KCON NY will act as the New York stop of the band's upcoming U.S. summer tour and will mark perhaps the only chance for local fans to see the group before they disband at the end of 2018, per the stipulations of Produce 101.
