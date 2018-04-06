As the weather gets warmer, that means festival season is quickly approaching and the world's biggest Korean-culture festival and convention is (once again) ensuring KCON is a must-attend with the reveal of its first artist. Wanna One will make their first East Coast appearance by appearing at KCON 2018 New York. Alongside a slate of still-to-be-revealed acts coming to both the NY and upcoming Los Angeles date, the sensational boy band will meet attendees and take the stage at the massive Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Just like last year, KCON New York will boast two days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets, celebrity panels and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty world including bringing in brands typically unavailable to U.S. consumers.

Despite being created less than a year ago, Wanna One has become a sensation both in their native Korea and around the world thanks to the popularity of Mnet singing competition show Produce 101 that whittled down 101 K-pop hopefuls to an 11-member boy band. Viewers love for the band on television translated to more than a million copies sold of their debut album, millions of YouTube views and huge numbers on their social media channels. KCON NY will act as the New York stop of the band's upcoming U.S. summer tour and will mark perhaps the only chance for local fans to see the group before they disband at the end of 2018, per the stipulations of Produce 101.