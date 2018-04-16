The rapper's 2017 album DAMN. just won the Pulitzer Prize for music. This makes K-Dot the first non-classical, non-jazz artist to win the prestigious award. Pulitzer describes the record as "a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life."

The Pulitzer Prize first established its Music category in 1943, but its recipients were only classical artists until 1997 when trumpet player Wynton Marsalis became the first jazz musician to win the award for his Blood on the Fields LP. Lamar marks the first act to be considered in the mainstream or popular music world altogether.

