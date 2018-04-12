After months away from social media and going completely off the grid, Nicki Minaj made her grand return to music with the double singles "Chun Li" and "Barbie Tingz." The two singles made their debut on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio.
Longtime Barbz will be happy to hear Nicki in a true return to form on the confident, attitude-filled tracks. Listen below:
Throughout the revealing interview, Nicki confirmed that the two songs were pop-leaning and a part of her upcoming fourth album which she described as the "best" album of her career. While you wait for that to drop, take it all the way back to the beginning of Nicki's career and watch a classic #TBT interview below:
