Regardless of age, gender or musical preference, one of the main charming points of Twice is how the K-pop girl group have managed to get just about anyone into their brand feel-good pop jams. Now, the ninesome are bringing yet another element to love em for: nostalgic romantic comedies!

Watch the official music video for the ladies' new release "What Is Love?" that brings a shiny, electro-pop sound to recreations of famous romantic movie scenes. From Nayeon taking on Anne Hathaway's breakout role in Princess Diaries to members Momo and Tzuyu recreating an iconic scene from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's La La Land. Look out for references to Romeo and Juliet, Pulp Fiction and many more, along fun dance and group scenes throughout the visual.