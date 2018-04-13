In case you need to get caught up, meet Ramsey—a.k.a. Lil Hank Williams—below:

If you've been on the Internet recently, you've probably seen—or at least heard—Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old boy who went viral for yodeling in a Walmart, who's set to make his Coachella debut this weekend.

TMZ reports that he'll be playing the SoCal music festival this weekend with some of the A-list talent looking to book the Harrisburg, Ill. native. Reports say that Post Malone is looking to collab with Ramsey which would be the bizarrely awesome musical collab we need in 2018.

Ramsey does have a confirmed set with Whethan, a Chicago DJ, at the dance-centric Sahara tent on Friday, April 13. Coachella 2018 is headlined by The Weekend, Beyoncé, Eminem, Cardi B and more. Follow Fuse on Instagram for on-the-ground coverage from the festival.

