FUSE

April 2018

Worth 1,000 Words

Photos of your favorite celebrities... being your favorite celebrities.

Apr 2: Basket-Bros

LeBron James (@kingjames on Instagram)

Currently on his 'The Man of the Woods' tourJustin Timberlake brought out a special guest for his Cleveland show. LeBron James surprised concertgoers by showing up alongside Timberlake and taking a shot on stage. On Friday, the singer was also seen cheering on LeBron during the Pelicans and Cavaliers game. James gave a shout out on Instagram, "My brother @justintimberlake showed up and showed out last night at the Q! One of the greatest to ever do it in my lifetime and still going strong."

    Photo of the day

