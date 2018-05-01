Getty Images

Austin City Limits Music Festival started the month on a high note by announcing its 2018 lineup on Tuesday morning, May 1. This year's ACL headliners and top artists will include the likes of Paul McCartneyMetallicaChildish GambinoArctic MonkeysTravis Scott, ODESZA, KhalidSt. VincentJanelle MonaeTinashe, Mon Laferte and more. All together, this year's ACL will boast more than 125 performances across eight stages during the fest's two weekends.

The event goes down on two weekends—Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 12-14—in the Austin's Zilker Park. See the full lineup below):

Austin City Limits Music Festival

Notably, this year will also see many artists only playing one of two weekends. The likes of Camila CabelloDeftones and Sofi Tukker play just Weekend One, while Weekend Two festivalgoers will get to see Shawn MendesLily Allen and Marian Hill.

Those who can't make it out to Texas can watch the official broadcast on Red Bull TV, for free, at RedBull.TV and ACLFestival.com. A full schedule of streamed performance will be out this summer.

Three-day, general admission tickets for both weekends are on sale now, with one-day tickets available later this year. While you wait for ACL this year, check out a classic Fuse interview with Lizzo from a past ACL fest below:

