With Memorial Day unofficially kicking off summer, it's inevitably time for us to start debating what will be this year's Song of the Summer. And if the trend kicked off around this time last summer prove true, Cardi B may have just solidified herself a seasonal anthem with her new single.

Cardi unveiled her new video for new song "I Like It" featuring reggaeton superstars J Balvin and Bad Bunny. While the song was an immediate standout when the rapper dropped her Invasion of Privacy album on April 5—hitting the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts from interest alone—the track looks poised for larger domination with a radio push and official music video unveiling at the end of this month.

The song's blend of hip-hop, Latin-pop and reggaeton was paired with a simple, tropical, party-ready video that sees Cardi, Bunny and Balvin flouncing around Miami and eventually hitting a neon-tinged party together. The visual isn't groundbreaking—but Cardi does serve some looks here—but it doesn't need to be when you're serving a feel-good summer smash like "I Like It" is seemingly being prepped to be. The fact that "Despacito" is the most-viewed music video ever on YouTube, yet it's mostly just fun party scenes of Fonsi and friends partying in San Juan is all the more reason why a simple-yet-tropical video works perfectly for "I Like It."