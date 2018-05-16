While the music industry as a whole is still yet to reckon with the recent Times Up movement in the way Hollywood has—see the baby steps made by streaming services—some artists are letting the music lead the way. Christina Aguilera takes a stand for women unwilling to step aside and stay quiet on the newly released "Fall in Line" with Demi Lovato.

Over booming, soulful production, Xtina begins by sharing some wisdom with young women: "In this world, you are not beholden / You do not owe them / Your body and your soul." The song grows in ferocity, as well as in its ambitious vocals, as Demi declares, "You're more than flesh and bones" before two belt and harmonize throughout in a move that seems to solidify Lovato as an undeniable voice of her generation.

And while the song lets both divas' best qualities—those voices—shine, ultimately this track feels like Time's Up anthem the music industry needed. The message of "Fall in Line" aims to empower women with knowledge and uplift them, instead of waiting for the industry or world to change for them. As its remains to be seen with artists and label execs with well-documented and known histories of violence and inappropriate conduct towards women, their business deals—some extremely lucrative, mind you—remain intact. Despite singing, "It's just the way it is / And maybe it's never gonna change," Xtina and Demi aren't sitting silently and follow that line up with, "But I got a mind to show my strength / And I got a right to speak my mind."