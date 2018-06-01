Festival News
Wanna One and Chung Ha Are First Artists Revealed for KCON 2018 Los Angeles
The world's biggest Korean-culture festival and convention returns with it flagship event in August
KCON New York is right around the corner, but there's still a whole West Coast festival to fulfill all your K-pop and Korean-culture needs this summer. The lineup for KCON 2018 Los Angeles has kicked off with a huge announcement of Wanna One and Chung Ha.
Alongside a slate of still-to-be-revealed acts, the sensational boy band and beloved solo star will meet attendees and perform at LA's famous Staples Center. Just like last year, KCON LA will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, celebrity meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty world including bringing in brands typically unavailable to U.S. consumers.
Despite being created less than a year ago, Wanna One has become a sensation both in their native Korea and around the world thanks to the popularity of Mnet singing competition show Produce 101 that whittled down 101 K-pop hopefuls to an 11-member boy band. That excitement to more than a million copies sold of their debut album, an upcoming U.S. arena tour and, now, their second performance at KCON.
Chung Ha also got her start on Produce 101, although on the premiere 2016 season where she was one of 11 contestants to join the equally sensational I.O.I girl group. Chung Ha has since established herself as one of K-pop's new solo stars to watch with the Dallas native scoring two Top 10 albums and two hit singles, along with her first Top 10 solo hit "Roller Coaster" released in January.
KCON 2018 Los Angeles hits the Staples Center and LA Convention Center on August 10-12.
