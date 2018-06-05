Nipsey Hussle played to a packed crowd at Irving Plaza in New York City on June 4 to mark the kickoff show to his 2018 Victory Lap Tour. The West Coast rapper has been emerging in the hip-hop scene for a couple years with the intimate Irving Plaza making the perfect setting for the artist to really connects with the fans. And the fans were undoubtedly connected and full of energy as he performed songs from his debut album Victory Lap, released in February, and his 2013 mixtape Crenshaw.

There was a different kind of atmosphere when Nipsey hit the stage because his fans hung on to every word, particularly as he performed songs like Victory Lap standout "Blue Laces 2." The crowd would rap back to Nipsey, reciting every word bar for bar like they were the one performing, further showing how the 32-year-old's music really speaks to fans.