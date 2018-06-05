Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2018 announced its lineup on June 5 and, per usual, New Orleans' premiere Halloween festival has got the best of this season's fest offerings plus some surprises. This year's Voodoo headliners include Childish Gambino, Marilyn Manson, Janelle Monáe, Mumford & Sons, Martin Garrix, Arctic Monkeys, 21 Savage, Modest Mouse and more. More than 65 acts total will hit the NOLA stages.

Plus, a deeper look into the festival lineup will reveal Internet-pop phenom Poppy, Grammy-nominated rapper Goldlink, hip-hop/R&B badass Lizzo, Seattle rock goddesses Thunderpussy and many more gems. See the full lineup below: