Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2018 announced its lineup on June 5 and, per usual, New Orleans' premiere Halloween festival has got the best of this season's fest offerings plus some surprises. This year's Voodoo headliners include Childish Gambino, Marilyn Manson, Janelle Monáe, Mumford & Sons, Martin Garrix, Arctic Monkeys, 21 Savage, Modest Mouse and more. More than 65 acts total will hit the NOLA stages.
Plus, a deeper look into the festival lineup will reveal Internet-pop phenom Poppy, Grammy-nominated rapper Goldlink, hip-hop/R&B badass Lizzo, Seattle rock goddesses Thunderpussy and many more gems. See the full lineup below:
Grab your Tickets NOW and join us as we celebrate 20 years of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience with performances from Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, ODESZA, Martin Garrix, A Perfect Circle + more! https://t.co/NuHmAJa8k5 pic.twitter.com/DwEHfPkgWN— Voodoo Experience (@VoodooNola) June 5, 2018
This year's special 20th anniversary edition of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience goes down, as always, during at Halloweekend time—Friday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 28—in the New Orleans' City Park.
Tickets are on sale now, ranging from different general admission tickets to group or VIP packages. After that, take it back to a classic Fuse interview with Hayley Kiyoko at Voodoo 2017 where she told us about loving her fan-given "Lesbian Jesus" title:
