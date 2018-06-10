This year ahead of the all the action at the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo, Microsoft will reveal the latest from its Xbox game console as well as new games and apps at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing in Los Angeles.

Last year gamers were wowed with the unveiling of Microsoft's new 4K gaming console—Xbox One X. This year there's no telling if Microsoft will release a new Xbox, but consumers can look forward to new games from Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown and a potential streaming game service from Xbox. Watch the annual Xbox E3 2018 Briefing right here starting at 4pm.