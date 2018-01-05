Meet the 'Trivial Takedown' Celebrity Contestants of Season 1B

Photo of the day

Jan 5: Rockstar Style

Turn up ‘Dookie’ and paint your nails black because Kat Von D and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong are here to help let out your inner rockstar. In a photoshoot inspired by Sid and Nancy, the two announced a new “anti-precision eyeliner,” perfectly named "Basket Case," that promises to give that effortless smudgy you’re looking for.