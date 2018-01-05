FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Cast Bios

Meet the 'Trivial Takedown' Celebrity Contestants of Season 1B

Get familiar with the artists, actors and YouTube influencers who will face off in epic pop culture battles. Watch all-new episodes of 'Trivial Takedown' Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11PM

1 / 12

Timothy DeLaGhetto vs. GloZell

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Timothy DeLaGhetto is a rapper, comedian, actor, and internet personality. He was a cast member on the improv MTV comedy show Wild 'N Out.

Social influencer and entertainer, GloZell, first established her YouTube channel in 2008, with video interviews, comedy about her life and song parodies. By 2015, the channel had accumulated more than four million subscribers and more than 700 million total views.

Episode Air Date: Tues., January 9  at 11:00PM

1 / 12
2 / 12

Omarion vs. Flula

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Omarion is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and dancer. Best known as being the lead singer of R&B boy band B2K. He also made appearances in films such as You Got Served, Fat Albert, and The Proud Family.

Social influencer, Flula Borg, born and raised in Germany has co-starred in Pitch Perfect 2 and appeared in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.

Episode Air Date: Tues., January 16 at 11:00PM

2 / 12
3 / 12

Kingsley vs. Carly Aquilino

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Comedian and YouTube Personality, Kinglsey has videos with over 349 million views.

Carly Aquilino is a stand up comedian and regular cast member of MTV’s Girl Code, and host of Girl Code Live.

Episode Air Date: Tues., January 23 at 11:00PM

3 / 12
4 / 12

Motoki vs. Nikki Limo

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Comedic Facebook personality Motoki Maxted's relationship advice videos has gained him millions of fans.

Nikki Limo is a comedian, actress, and YouTube sensation known for her channel Trickniks. She appeared in the web series Totally Sketch, Status Updates, BlackboxTV, and Funemployment.

Episode Air Date: Tues., January 30 at 11:00PM

4 / 12
5 / 12

Ricky Dillon vs. Lizzo

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Ricky Dillon is a YouTube personality and singer-songwriter, who over his seven years on YouTube, has amassed over 3.2 million subscribers on his channel, as well as more than 350 million views on his videos.

Lizzo is an alternative hip hop artist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a founding member of indie hip hop groups The Chalice, Grrrl Prty, The Clerb, Ellypseas, and Absynthe.

Episode Air Date: Tues., February 6 at 11:00PM

5 / 12
6 / 12

Timothy DeLaGhetto vs. Chico Bean

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Timothy DeLaGhetto is a rapper, comedian, actor, and internet personality. He was a cast member on the improv MTV comedy show Wild 'N Out.

Chico Bean is a social influencer, fresh from filming his third season of Nick Cannon’s Wild N Out, along with MTV 2’s Guy Court.

Episode Air Date: Tues., February 13 at 11:00PM

6 / 12
7 / 12

Kingsley vs. Sevyn Streeter

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Comedian and YouTube Personality, Kinglsey has videos with over 349 million views.

Sevyn Streeter is a recording artist and singer-songwriter, best known for being a member of the girl groups TG4 and RichGirl where she was known as Se7en.

Episode Air Date: Tues., February 20 at 11:00PM

7 / 12
8 / 12

Ricky Dillon vs. Romeo

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Ricky Dillon is a YouTube personality and singer-songwriter, who over his seven years on YouTube, has amassed over 3.2 million subscribers on his channel, as well as more than 350 million views on his videos.

Romeo Miller is a rapper, actor, basketball player, entrepreneur, and model. Miller, the son of well-known rap mogul Master P. Miller, founded record label's Guttar Music, Take A Stand, The Next Generation & his current label No Limit Forever.

Episode Air Date: Tues., February 27 at 11:00PM

8 / 12
9 / 12

Motoki vs. Ayo & Teo

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Duo Ayo & Teo have appeared in music videos for Usher's "No Limit" and Chris Brown's "Party." Their song rap song "Rolex" peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Comedic Facebook personality Motoki Maxted's relationship advice videos has gained him millions of fans.

Episode Air Date: Tues., March 6 at 11:00PM

9 / 12
10 / 12

Justine Moreno vs. Frankie Grande

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Comedian Justine Marino caught the eye of Jenny McCarthy, who casted her in the Netflix special Jenny McCarthy’s Dirty, Sexy, Funny. Justine most recently wrapped a series for ABE Digital and appeared on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle.

Frankie Grande is a dancer, actor, singer, producer, television host, and YouTube personality. Grande is the older half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande.

Episode Air Date: Tues., March 13 at 11:00PM

10 / 12
11 / 12

Omarion vs. Gina Brillon

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Omarion is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and dancer. Best known as being the lead singer of R&B boy band B2K. He also made appearances in films such as You Got Served, Fat Albert, and The Proud Family.

Gina Brillon is a comedian, actress, and writer, born and raised in the Bronx, NY. She has several television appearances under her belt such as The View, The Queen Latifah Show, and on various other programs on Comedy Central.

Episode Air Date: Tues., March 20 at 11:00PM

11 / 12
12 / 12

Marcella Arguella vs. Kid Ink

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Marcella Arguella is a Latina stand up and sketch comedian with appearances on Last Call with Carson Daly.

Kid Ink is a Los Angeles rapper and record producer signed to RCA Records. Whose breakout hit “F With U” featuring Ty Dolla $ign has surpassed 17M views.

Episode Air Date: Tues., March 27 at 11:00PM

12 / 12
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    Jan 5: Rockstar Style

    Turn up ‘Dookie’ and paint your nails black because Kat Von D and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong are here to help let out your inner rockstar. In a photoshoot inspired by Sid and Nancy, the two announced a new “anti-precision eyeliner,” perfectly named "Basket Case," that promises to give that effortless smudgy you’re looking for.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Pre-Game

    'Trivial Takedown': Can Kid Ink & Brittany Furlan List Rappers Who Survived Being Shot?

    Show Clip

    'Trivial Takedown': Watch Kid Ink & Brittany Furlan Get Quizzed on Zayn's Music & Tattoos

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Artist Sevyn Streeter performs on stage during the 2017 Pure Heat Community Festival at PiedmontPlaylist

    10 Must-Know Sevyn Streeter Songs

    Show Clip

    'Trivial Takedown': Sevyn Streeter & Carly Aquilino Face Off in '15 Seconds of Shame'

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum is seen at Heidi Klum's 18th Halloween Party on October 31, 2017 in New York City. (PHappy Halloween

    Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

    l-r clockwise: Chico Bean, Lizzo, Flula Borg, Mamrie HartCast Bios

    Meet the Celeb Contestants of 'Trivial Takedown'

    Spotlight

    Future Black History Month: Sevyn Streeter

    Class of 2007

    The Hotties That Ruled 2007: 14 Swoon-Worthy Babes

    Load More