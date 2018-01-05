Cast Bios
Meet the 'Trivial Takedown' Celebrity Contestants of Season 1B
Get familiar with the artists, actors and YouTube influencers who will face off in epic pop culture battles. Watch all-new episodes of 'Trivial Takedown' Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11PM
Timothy DeLaGhetto is a rapper, comedian, actor, and internet personality. He was a cast member on the improv MTV comedy show Wild 'N Out.
Social influencer and entertainer, GloZell, first established her YouTube channel in 2008, with video interviews, comedy about her life and song parodies. By 2015, the channel had accumulated more than four million subscribers and more than 700 million total views.
Episode Air Date: Tues., January 9 at 11:00PM
Omarion is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and dancer. Best known as being the lead singer of R&B boy band B2K. He also made appearances in films such as You Got Served, Fat Albert, and The Proud Family.
Social influencer, Flula Borg, born and raised in Germany has co-starred in Pitch Perfect 2 and appeared in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.
Episode Air Date: Tues., January 16 at 11:00PM
Comedic Facebook personality Motoki Maxted's relationship advice videos has gained him millions of fans.
Nikki Limo is a comedian, actress, and YouTube sensation known for her channel Trickniks. She appeared in the web series Totally Sketch, Status Updates, BlackboxTV, and Funemployment.
Episode Air Date: Tues., January 30 at 11:00PM
Ricky Dillon is a YouTube personality and singer-songwriter, who over his seven years on YouTube, has amassed over 3.2 million subscribers on his channel, as well as more than 350 million views on his videos.
Lizzo is an alternative hip hop artist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a founding member of indie hip hop groups The Chalice, Grrrl Prty, The Clerb, Ellypseas, and Absynthe.
Episode Air Date: Tues., February 6 at 11:00PM
Chico Bean is a social influencer, fresh from filming his third season of Nick Cannon’s Wild N Out, along with MTV 2’s Guy Court.
Episode Air Date: Tues., February 13 at 11:00PM
Comedian and YouTube Personality, Kinglsey has videos with over 349 million views.
Sevyn Streeter is a recording artist and singer-songwriter, best known for being a member of the girl groups TG4 and RichGirl where she was known as Se7en.
Episode Air Date: Tues., February 20 at 11:00PM
Romeo Miller is a rapper, actor, basketball player, entrepreneur, and model. Miller, the son of well-known rap mogul Master P. Miller, founded record label's Guttar Music, Take A Stand, The Next Generation & his current label No Limit Forever.
Episode Air Date: Tues., February 27 at 11:00PM
Duo Ayo & Teo have appeared in music videos for Usher's "No Limit" and Chris Brown's "Party." Their song rap song "Rolex" peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Episode Air Date: Tues., March 6 at 11:00PM
Comedian Justine Marino caught the eye of Jenny McCarthy, who casted her in the Netflix special Jenny McCarthy’s Dirty, Sexy, Funny. Justine most recently wrapped a series for ABE Digital and appeared on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle.
Frankie Grande is a dancer, actor, singer, producer, television host, and YouTube personality. Grande is the older half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande.
Episode Air Date: Tues., March 13 at 11:00PM
Gina Brillon is a comedian, actress, and writer, born and raised in the Bronx, NY. She has several television appearances under her belt such as The View, The Queen Latifah Show, and on various other programs on Comedy Central.
Episode Air Date: Tues., March 20 at 11:00PM
Marcella Arguella is a Latina stand up and sketch comedian with appearances on Last Call with Carson Daly.
Kid Ink is a Los Angeles rapper and record producer signed to RCA Records. Whose breakout hit “F With U” featuring Ty Dolla $ign has surpassed 17M views.
Episode Air Date: Tues., March 27 at 11:00PM
