Christian Petersen

Battlefield 5 EA Games announced the new Battlefield 5 at E3 this year. The game is set during a muddy and realistic WW2 scenario and introduces major gameplay changes such as health recovery, spotting system and others. EA also announced that the new Battlefield will feature a Battle Royale mode, although the player count hasn’t been confirmed.

Anthem EA shone a light on Anthem by showing a 4 minute gameplay, some flying Iron Man style, and lots of rockets during their presentation. Anthem looks somewhat like a mesh between BioWare’s Mass Effect and Bungie’s Destiny. The shooter is set to be released in February 22, 2019.

Battlefront 2 EA announced some exciting news on Battlefront 2. Players will now be able to be part of the Clone Wars and Young Solo’s story. New characters were added to their library including Young Solo, Young Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan, Anakin, General Grievous and Count Dooku. Get excited because The Clone Wars expansion is going to be coming out during 2018.

Cyber Punk 2077 CD Projekt Red is coming through with the fire. We don’t know much about Cyber Punk 2077 but apparently this RPG is looking promising. The game has been in the works for 5 years and it is expected to be released in February 2019.

Halo Infinity Master Chief is back in a whole new Halo saga. Microsoft announced the new Halo Infinity showcasing its new Slipspase Engine which made the game’s scenario absolutely stunning.

Fallout 76 Howdy West Virginia! In Bethesda’s new RPG, you’ll be one of the first to dwell in the wasteland. The new Fallout 76 has new rendering tech which enables the scenario to load 16 times faster than Fallout 4. Get your Pip-Boy ready for some action, because the new Fallout 76 is online (although you can still play solo). A BETA was announced without a date but we know the full game is set to be released on November 14, 2018.