Whitney Houston: A Life in Photos

Tags: Pop, R&B, Whitney Houston, Photos
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Remember the music icon we lost on Feb. 11, 2012 with a photo timeline of her illustrious career. Tune into #WeMissYouWhitney on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 7PM for five hours honoring the legendary singer and actor with her classic hits and back-to-back airings of 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella'
AP
Merv Griffin Show
Arista Records
Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images
David Corio/Redferns/Getty Images
Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage
Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty
George Rose
Albert Ortega
RDA/Getty Images
Ron Galella/WireImage
Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage
Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Courtesy of Harpo Productions
Samir Hussein
Alicia Gbur
FilmMagic
Kevork Djansezian
User Comments