FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Relationship Goals

45 Cute Photos of Jay-Z & Beyoncé

Look at one of music's most powerful (and adorable) couples through the years

April 4, 2018
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Jay-Z and Beyonce attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel F

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation on September 14, 2017 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Fo

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Beyonce, Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Award

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 19: Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip Hop Artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Feb

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay-Z and Beyoncé during The 59th GRAMMY Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 07: Entertainer Beyonce and Jay Z perform on stage during closing night of "The Formation Worl

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Beyoncé and Jay-Z perform on stage during closing night of "The Formation World Tour" on October 7, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4,

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay Z and Beyoncé at "Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. 

Mike Coppola

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 29: Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce attend a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles C

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay Z and Beyoncé attend a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 

Noel Vasquez

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay Z and Beyoncé perform at the Tidal X 10/20 concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Beyonce (L) and Jay-Z attend a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los A

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Beyoncé and Jay Z attend a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on February 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 

Noel Vasquez

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Recording artists Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Ce

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay Z and Beyoncé during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California 

Lester Cohen/WireImage

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 12: Beyonce And Jay-Z" at the Stade de France on September 12, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by My

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Beyoncé and Jay-Z performing on their joint On The Run Tour at the Stade de France on September 12, 2014 in Paris, France 

Myrna Suarez/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Beyonce onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay-Z and Beyoncé with daughter Blue Ivy onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California 

Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

Jay Z and Beyonce perform onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, Califor

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay Z and Beyonce perform onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California 

Larry Busacca/WireImage

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay Z and Beyoncé sit courtside during the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 21, 2013 in Oklahoma City 

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images for NBA

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage for "Crazy In Love" at the 'Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live' Concert in London on June 1, 2013 

Yosra El-Essawy/Chime For Change

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Life Is But A Dream" at Christie's on February 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacc

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

The couple attend the premiere of Bey's 'Life Is But A Dream' documentary at Christie's on February 12, 2013 in New York City. 

Larry Busacca

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive at the presidential inauguration on the West Front of

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive at President Obama's second term inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. 

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

President Obama chats with Bey & Jay at their fundraiser held at The 40/40 Club in New York City on September 17, 2012. 

Courtesy of Barack Obama's Twitter

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 04: Beyonce, Jay Z and their baby Blue Ivy Carter leave the 'MEURICE' hotel on June 4, 2012 in Paris, Fr

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Mommy and daddy carry baby Blue Ivy Carter out of a Paris hotel on June 4, 2012. 

Marc Piasecki

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 20: Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the New Jersey Nets vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

New Jersey Nets vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 2012 in New York City.  

James Devaney/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce watch Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pl

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Men's Final on Day Fifteen of the 2011 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2011 in Queens, New York.  

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (Exclusive Coverage) Beyonce and Jay-Z perform at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2010 in New York

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

"Home & Home" concert at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2010 in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles perform during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Fest

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2010 held at The Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2010 in Indio, California.  

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

BERLIN - NOVEMBER 05: Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles pose for a picture backstage during the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards held at

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Backstage during the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards held at the O2 Arena on November 5, 2009 in Berlin, Germany.  

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Juelz Knowles, Beyonce and Jay-Z at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on J

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

The couple with nephew Julez at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.  

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 24: Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles laugh during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks on February 24, 2010 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.  

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

PHOENIX - FEBRUARY 15: LeBron James of the Eastern Conference team, rapper Jay-Z, and singer Beyonce Knowles laugh during th

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

NBA All-Star Weekend at US Airways Center on February 15, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona.  

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

MESA, AZ - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the Sprite Green Instrument Donation on February 14, 2009 in Mesa, Ar

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Sprite Green Instrument Donation on February 14, 2009 in Mesa, Arizona.  

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Singers Beyonce (L) and Jay-Z arrive at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beve

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Beyonce and rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West at the 50th A

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Bey, Jay and Kanye at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.  

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Beyonce and Jay Z at the 40 / 40 in New York, New York (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of Jay-Z's 40/40 club in New York, New York  

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

LONDON - SEPTEMBER 27: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Beyon

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Jay-Z's after party at The Royal Albert Hall at Movida on September 27, 2006 in London, England.  

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Beyonce and Jay Z (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

MTV Video Music Awards 2006 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles perform onstage at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Audi

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beyonce and Jay-Z during The 77th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

The 77th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. 2005. 

KMazur/WireImage

Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Court side at a Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks Game, January 21, 2005 

James Devaney/WireImage

NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: (ITALY OUT, NY DAILY NEWS OUT, NY NEWSDAY OUT) Jay-Z and Beyonce leave club 40-40 after watching the J

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

The couple leave club 40-40 after watching the Jets lose to the Stealers in NFL play-offs January 15, 2005 in New York City.  

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Beyonce and Jay-Z during Partying At 40/40 at 40/40 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Film

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Partying at 40/40 in New York City. 

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce Knowles are seen at the Rosa Cha by Amir Slama Spring/Summer 2004 C

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 13, 2003 in New York City.  

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

2003 MTV Video Music Awards 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 9: Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles watch the action during the 2003 NBA All-Star game at the

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

NBA All-Star game at the Phillips Arena February 9, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia.  

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

MTV's "TRL" November 21, 2002 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for Clear Channel Entertainment)

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

Z100's 2003 Jingle Ball show 

KMazur/WireImage

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Beyonce Knowles & Jay-Z (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Jay-Z & Beyoncé: Crazy in Love

The not yet confirmed couple host "Spankin' New Music Week" on MTV's "TRL" November 21, 2002 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, Relationship Goals

    45 Cute Photos of Jay-Z & Beyoncé

    Serving Looks

    Watch Sofi Tukker Ambush a Fuse Staffer With a Makeover

    New Video

    Cardi B Reigns Over a Glamorous World in Her 'Bartier Cardi' Video

    Interview

    'Rapture' Netflix Series Creators Recall Pitching Show to Nas

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Dwayne Johnson attends the UK premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" at Vue West End onNews

    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About Depression

    April 2018

    Photo of the Day: Justin Timberlake & LeBron James Show Out in Cleveland

    Photos

    Future Women's History Month: The Honorees

    First Of All

    Yungblud Recalls First Sold-Out Show, Early Love for Arctic Monkeys

    Load More