Happy Birthday, Elvis: 15 Hunky Shots of the King of Cool

On what would have been Elvis Presley's 83rd birthday, we remember The King not just as an iconic rock star but also the world's first heartthrob

January 8, 2018

Heartbreaker Hotel

 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1956: American singer and musician Elvis Presley (1935-1977) sings and dances on stage before a predominantly female audienc

Ladies Only...?

That's All Right!!  

Frank Driggs Collection/Getty Images

Shirtless Elvis, Always On My Mind

 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

circa 1956: American Rock musician and actor Elvis Presley (1935 - 1977) singing and playing the piano during a recording se

...A Heart That's True

 

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1958: American rock n' roll singer and United States Army private Elvis Presley (1935 - 1977) stands in line with other enli

Private Presley

 

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

All Shook Up

 

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

It's Now Or Never (gah!)

 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

That's Alright Momma

Elvis with his parents, Vernon Elvis and Gladys Love Presley in 1956.  

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis performs with his brand new Martin D-28 acoustic guitar on July 31, 1955 at Fort Homer Hesterly Armory in Tampa, Flor

Guitar Man

 

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A Big Hunk O' Love

 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1957: 1957, Tennessee, Memphis, Elvis Presley at his home Graceland. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/

Viva Las Graceland

 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Riding That Mystery Train

 

RB/Redferns/Getty Images

Your Lovin' Teddy Bear

 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

BURBANK, CA - JUNE 4: Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley backstage at the Milton Berle Show in Burbank, California on June

Love Me Tender, Love Me True

OK!  

Photo by Earl leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis Has Left The Building

 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

