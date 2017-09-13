FUSE

RIP

Tupac Shakur: A Rose That Grew From Concrete

Celebrate the hip-hop legend on the 21st anniversary of his tragic death with classic photos tracing his brief, but iconic time in the spotlight

September 13, 2017
UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1990: Photo of Digital Underground & Tupac (Photo by Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Tupac's First Big Break

Since his tragic death in 1996, Tupac's legacy has only grown; nine posthumous albums were released, selling millions, and he is regarded as an unqualified rap legend. Before all that, though, his big break came when he worked as a backup dancer and roadie for Oakland-based alternative rap group, Digital Underground. 

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1990: Photo of Tupac Shakur (Photo by Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Tupac's Recordings

Altogether, Tupac's 15 studio albums have sold more than 75 million copies, making him the second highest-selling rap artist of all time behind Eminem. At least 10 of his albums went platinum, with 1998's 'Greatest Hits' moving nearly 5 million copies alone 

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1990: Photo of Tupac Shakur Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tupac and Biggie Smalls in Better Times

Tupac and Biggie would eventually become major rivals, and the centerpieces of the East-West coast feud that would dominate hip hop in the mid-1990s. But before that, the two were friends and sometimes collaborators. Here, the two pose for the camera before a 1993 show. The two would perform a legendary freestyle at Madison Square Garden a year later. 

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

Pac and Snoop Dogg at the 1996 VMAs

In late 1995, Tupac signed with Suge Knight's Death Row Records, after Knight posted Tupac's $1.4 million bail. Snoop Dogg, a fellow Death Row rapper at the time,is pictured here with Pac at the 1996 VMAs. 

Kevin Mazur Archive/Getty Images

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 28: Tupac Shakur performing. (Photo by Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Tupac's Posthumous Career

Nine Tupac albums and two feature films were released after his death, including No. 1 albums 'Until the End of Time' and 'Loyal to the Game' 

New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Ed Lover and Tupac Shakur during 1996 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United Stat

Tupac and Ed Lover Share a Moment

'Yo! MTV Raps' host Ed Lover poses with Pac backstage at the 1996 VMAs 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1990: Photo of Tupac Shakur (Photo by Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Tupac's Singles

Despite being one of the most popular (and best-selling) rappers, Tupac only had three top ten singles. In 1995, "California Love," "How Do You Want It?" and "Dear Mama" broke the top ten, with "California Love" and "How Do You Want It?" hitting number one. The posthumous single "Changes" hit number nine in 1998 

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1990: Photo of Tupac Shakur Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

America's Most Wanted Meets Public Enemy

Tupac kicking it with fellow 90s rap icon Chuck D of Public Enemy, circa 1993 

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Kiss and Tupac (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

When Worlds Collide

Tupac posed for this amazing shot with KISS backstage at the GRAMMYs in 1996. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tupac Shakur and Rosie Perez (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Tupac and Rosie Perez

Tupac attends the 7th Annual Soul Train awards with actress Rosie Perez. The two were never romantically involved, but were good friends up until Tupac's death 

Ron Galella/Getty Images

American actor Mickey Rourke as a Jewish drug addict from Brooklyn and rapper Tupac Shakur (1971 - 1996) as local drug dealer

Tupac's Film Career

Tupac co-starred in the 1996 drama 'Bullet' with Mickey Rourke (pictured, left), Adrien Brody and Donnie Wahlberg. He also starred in 'Poetic Justice,' 'Above the Rim,' 'Gridlock'd' and a star-making turn in 'Juice'  

Richard Blanshard/Getty Images

UNITED STATES - JULY 23: Photo of Tupac Shakur Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tupac's Continued Earnings

Tupac regularly ranks among the highest-earning dead celebrities, with more than $4 million earned in 2011 alone 

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Suge Night, Snoop Dogg, MC Hammer and Tupac Shakur (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

Death Row

Suge Knight, Tupac, MC Hammer and Snoop Dogg pose backstage at the American Music Awards in 1996. 

Kevin Mazur Archive/Getty Images

Tupac Shakur (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Tupac Shakur

June 16, 1971 – September 13, 1996 

Ron Galella/Getty Images

