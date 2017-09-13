Tupac Shakur: A Rose That Grew From Concrete

Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Celebrate the hip-hop legend on the 21st anniversary of his tragic death with classic photos tracing his brief, but iconic time in the spotlight
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Al Pereira/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur Archive/Getty Images
New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Al Pereira/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ron Galella/Getty Images
Richard Blanshard/Getty Images
Al Pereira/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur Archive/Getty Images
Ron Galella/Getty Images
User Comments