Spooky Shots

The 31 Most Freakishly Fantastic Celeb Halloween Costumes of All Time

Let's face it: Halloween is the best time of year. When else can you see Kanye as Batman or Fergie as a Toddler in a Tiara? These are Hollywood's best

October 26, 2017
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 31: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at Kim Kardashian's Halloween party at LIV nightclub at Fo

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

The perfect costumes for two people who love leather this much. 

John Parra/WireImage

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum (here pictured with Gigi Hadid) literally somehow made the impossible bust and waist line of Jessica Rabbit possible, becoming a real-life cartoon at her annual Halloween party in 2015.

Neil Patrick Harris & Family

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and his kids always do Halloween right, but we think it's going to be tough to top this Star Wars family costume.

Chris Polk

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner got "Dirrty" for Halloween 2016 and even got the stamp of approval from Christina Aguilera herself.

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner on Instagram)

Ariana Grande

Ariana always had scary side long before getting creepy on FOX's Scream Queens

@arianagrande on Instagram

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: Iggy Azalea dressed as Cruella de Vil attends the VEVO Halloween showcase at The Oval Space on

Iggy Azalea

To be honest, there's no scarier villain than Cruella de Vil 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Swift found her inner mythical animal, and that animal just happened to be a pegasus 

@taylorswift on Instagram

Joe Jonas

Perhaps this JoBro pulls off the Zoolander pout better than Zoolander himself.

Getty Images

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Model Christine Teigen and musician John Legend attend the Heidi Klum's Halloween Party presented by A

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

In case you were wondering whether these two would still look like the perfect couple if they were from ancient Greece: clearly, yes. 

Michael Loccisano/WireImage for Heidi Klum

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: Zedd performs during the 2014 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at New Orleans City Park on Octobe

Zedd

Zedd's fave artist is Skrillex, DUH 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Zendaya

Definitely not easy shoes to fill, even if it's just for Halloween, but we gotta say Zendaya really channels Aaliyah. 

Getty Images, 2

Adam Lambert

Watch out, Christina -- there's a new genie in the bottle. 

Getty Images, 2

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: (L-R)Camila Cabello, Dinah-Jane Hansen, Normani Hamilton, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke attend

Fifth Harmony

Who said all groups have to dress alike? 

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Singer Lance Bass and actor Michael Turchin attend Fred and Jason's 8th Annual "Halloweenie" Ho

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

Party on, Lance! Party on, Mike! The former *NSYNC-er and his actor boyfriend are the cutest Wayne and Garth ever. 

Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 attends Maroon 5's Halloween Bash presented by Bacardi at Hollywood For

Adam Levine

We're not totally sure what this costume is but um, we like it. More grease, please. 

Charley Gallay/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Fergie attends Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party at Penthouse (PH-D) at Dream Downtown on O

Fergie

Honey Boo Boo, is that you? 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 29: Recording artist Ciara celebrates her birthday at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityC

Ciara

Ciara's birthday is only a couple days before Halloween, so naturally she goes all-out. 

David Becker/WireImage

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix attend t

Little Mix

Little Mix? More like Little KISS.

JC Chasez & Joey Fatone

The two former 'NSYNC members hit up Matthew Morrison's annual Halloween party.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Actress Diane Guerrero attends 'Heidi Klum's 15th Annual Halloween Party' at TAO Downtown on Octob

Diane Guerrero

Orange Is The New Black meets I Love Lucy and it's perfect

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Singer Katy Perry attends her 24th birthday party hosted by Malibu Rum held at Siren Studios on

Katy Perry

She dressed like a boy, and she liked it! Not just any boy, but Freddie Mercury. 

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: (Exclusive Coverage) Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon have dressed f

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Mariah and the fam look so sweet as Goldilocks and the Three Bears that you can almost forget how bizarre that fairy tale was in the first place. 

Fresh Air Fund/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum poses in Time Square on October 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambour

Heidi Klum

Everyone can go home, Heidi Klum wins at Halloween 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Miguel

Is it weird we still find Miguel sexy in full joker make-up? 

@miguelunlimited on Instagram

Keke Palmer

The Scream Queens star wowed us in this home to "Try Again" Aaliyah.

5 Seconds of Summer

For Halloween 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer became 5 Seconds of Sexx. 

@Luke5SOS on Twitter

Ed Sheeran

Truly, an international man of mystery 

@teddysphotos on Instagram

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy during 7th Annual Heidi Klum Halloween Party, Sponsored by M&M's Dark Chocolate - Arrivals at Priv

Pete Wentz

Wes Anderson fans of the world unite. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden at the Henson Studios in Los Angeles, California (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)

Hilary Duff & Joel Madden

Remember when these two dated? Spooky. 

John Sciulli/Getty Images

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 31: Singer/actress Demi Lovato attends her Halloween Party on October 31, 2013 in West Hollywood

Demi Lovato

Never ever cross Demi 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Philymack

Pink

We might not be as afraid of clowns if they were all actually Pink in disguise. 

Getty Images, 2

