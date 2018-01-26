FUSE

Photo Feature

50 Wildest Fashions in GRAMMYs Red Carpet History

Pharrell's tall hat, Nicki Minaj's hair-raising wigs and OK Go's wallpaper-inspired suits—check out some of the most outlandish looks we've seen on the GRAMMYs red carpet. Before the awards begin, tune in to 'Countdown to the GRAMMYs' on Sunday morning, Jan. 28 starting at 9/8c!

January 26, 2018

Madonna

Madonna showed up to the 2015 red carpet dressed in something that can only be described as sexy bullfighter. Honestly, what did you expect from the rebel heart?

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Recording artist Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples

Pharrell

At the 2014 GRAMMYs, Pharrell's hat should have gotten it's own award. The oversized hat was talked about for weeks. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Charli XCX attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8

Charli XCX

In 2015 Charli XCX is the most fashionable prom date ever.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: The group OK Go arrives at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007.

OK Go

At the 2007 Grammys, OK Go went the creepy wallpaper route, if creepy wallpaper is a thing. 

HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 13, 2011

Nicki Minaj

The Harajuku Barbie thought the 2011 Grammys were the perfect occasion to test out her Elvira-meets-leopard-princess look.  

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Sasha arrives at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012

Sasha

Russian import Sasha gets robotic at the 2012 Grammys. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Florence Welch arrives at the The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles

Florence Welch

Do you have a thing for sexy space dinosaurs? Well, Florence Welch at the 2013 Grammys has the perfect outfit for you. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez in Versace and Puffy Daddy at the 42nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 23, 2000

Jennifer Lopez & P. Diddy

In 2000, J. Lo introduced us to possibly the most famous Grammy dress of all time. And P. Diddy looks like how the rest of us felt: half terrified, half mesmerized. 

Scott Gries/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Bonnie McKee arrives at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2013

Bonnie McKee

Maybe Ms. McKee thought that pairing two-tone hair with a two-tone dress might double her luck in 2013? Ehh... try again, Bonnie. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Katy Perry and John Mayer attends the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013

Katy Perry & John Mayer

Between Katy's mint green gown and John's blue velvet tuxedo jacket, we're not sure how two people so good-looking could wind up looking so goofy. (And so 1970's!) 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Madonna attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles

Madonna

It was a cute moment when Madonna walked the 2014 GRAMMY red carpet with her son David Banda, but those grills came out of nowhere! 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 28: Musician Annie Lennox and Musician Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) attend the 26th Annual Grammy Awards

Eurythmics

Jo Calderone WHO? Annie Lennox was rocking dude chic way back in 1984... before Lady Gaga was even born! 

Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage

Ciara

Not to be rude, but is Ciara (seen here in 2011) wearing Judy Jetson's curtains? 

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Missy Elliott (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage)

Missy Elliott

At the 2000 Grammys, Missy Elliott chose function over form. You never know when there might be some b-tches you need to slice with the razor blades conveniently sewn to your suit coat. 

Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Kate Pierson attends the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013

Kate Pierson

This outfit is probably better on a comic book character saving the day than the 2013 Grammys' red carpet, sorry Kate Pierson 

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012

Fergie

At the 2012 Grammys, everyone was singing, "I see London, I see France, I see Fergie's—TOO EASY." 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Gospel Grammy nominee Dottie Peoples arrives in a patriotic dress at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards

Dottie Peoples

At the 2002 Grammys, gospel nominee Dottie Peoples was just preparing for her upcoming 4th of July party... in February. 

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

Singer Hayley Williams (C) and Paramore arrive at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011

Paramore

We love you, Hayley Williams, but this was the 2011 Grammys you were attending, not your cousin's 7th birthday party. 

Lester Cohen/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Riff Raff attends the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles

Riff Raff

No offense, Riff Raff, but if there were ever an occasion for you to clean up your usual look, the 2013 Grammys might have been it. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Madonna (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage)

Madonna

Remember Madge's Geisha girl phase in 1999? Ahh, racially questionable memories. 

Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Nominee for Best Metal Performance Mastodon arrives on the red carpet for the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 2015

Mastodon

On the 2015 red carpet Mastodon sort of look like a couple dudes who got lost and happen to show up at music's biggest award show.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 21: Singer Christina Aguilera attends the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards on February 21, 2001 at the Staples Center

Christina Aguilera

If you're ever thinking about trying to pull off blonde dreads, see this photo of Xtina at the 2001 Grammys. Stop, take a deep breath and reconsider. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage

Singer Rihanna arrives for the 53rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011.

Rihanna

Half of RiRi's dress was missing at the 2011 Grammys, but even that can't stop her hot. 

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer M.I.A. (Maya Arulpragasam) (L) and Ben Brewer pose in the press room during the 51st Annual Grammy Awards

M.I.A.

Leave it to M.I.A. to turn her 2009 pregnancy into some kind of art installation. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Florence Welch of the band Florence and the Machine arrives at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Florence Welch

You would think that 2011 Best New Artist nominee Florence Welch would have chose something with a little more dazzle than her grandmother's Easter tablecloth.  

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center

CeeLo Green

Someone likes gold.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Grace Jones 1983 Grammy Awards at the Music File Photos 1980's in los angeles, (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

Grace Jones

So that's where our wicker ottoman went—on top of Grace Jones' head at the 1983 Grammys. 

Chris Walter/WireImage

Whitney Houston at the 2000 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on Febuary 23, 2000 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Whitney Houston

2000 Grammy winner Whitney Houston posed in the press room like she didn't have half of a pink fox hanging off of her body. What a professional. 

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Recording artists Macklemore and Ryan Lewis attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are two peas in a quirky tuxedo pod at the 2014 Grammys. 

Larry Busacca/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Lady Gaga attends the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010

Lady Gaga

We get that it's all about the art(pop) for Lady Gaga, but at the 2010 Grammys, all we could think about was that poor guy behind her. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

February 2, 2009 Los Angeles, Ca.

Coldplay

Chris Martin & Co. went for Sergeant Pepper-meets-thrift store chic at the 2009 Grammys. #NAGL 

Gregg DeGuire / AFF-USA.COM

Mary J. Blige (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

Mary J. Blige

We swore we'd never say anything mean about Queen Mary, but we just wish she picked a different Sesame Street character than Big Bird to fashion her outfit after at the 2004 Grammys. 

L. Cohen/WireImage

Toni Braxton with Grammy backstage at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2001

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton at the 2001 Grammys: the inventor of the phrase "NSFW." 

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Cyndi Lauper

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow or Cyndi Lauper at the 1984 Grammys? You decide. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

Foxy Brown (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Foxy Brown

Hey, Foxy Brown, it's 2003. You gotta start buttoning your shirts. 

KMazur/WireImage

Kanye West, winner of Best Rap Solo Performance for "Gold Digger," Best Rap Song for "Diamonds From Sierra Leone," and Best R

Kanye West

Before his penchant for torn sweaters and oversized jackets, in 2006 Yeezy dressed like R. Kelly... who was going as Prince for Halloween. 

Gregg DeGuire

Brian Setzer (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Brian Setzer

No, Brian Setzer! 1999 is not the time. Step away from the Bedazzler! 

KMazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Iggy Azalea attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015

Iggy Azalea

Do you need to be reminded of all the memes that spawned after Iggy showed up with this braided 'do in 2015?

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sisqo during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Sisqo

Who WOULDN'T show their thong to this guy? In 2001, not many people. Today? Eh... 

SGranitz/WireImage

Singer Katy Perry arrives for the 53rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011.

Katy Perry

There are no three words that 2011 Grammy nominee Katy Perry hates more than "Less is more." 

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Joy Villa arrives on the red carpet for the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2015.

Joy Villa

These days not a lot of things make us go "OMG" but Joy Villa's revealing dress at the 2015 GRAMMYs did.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Kimbra attends the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013

Kimbra

Kimbra won Record of the Year at the 2013 Grammys, but you probably won't see her on any best dressed list. 

Larry Busacca/WireImage

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 2: Entertainer Cher attends the Grammy awards wearing a large butterfly pin in her hair on March 2, 1974

Cher

1974 was a rough time for all of us, even Cher, who showed up to the Grammys looking like a Hawaiian tourism pamphlet model.  

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Imogen Heap, nominee Best New Artist and Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

Imogen Heap

Judging by the moss growing out of her head, you would never know how pretty 2007 Best New Artist nominee Imogen Heap's voice is. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lil' Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Lil' Kim

Lil' Kim in 1998 is much like the Lil' Kim of today. Never change, Lil' Kim. Never change. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

Marilyn Manson (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Marilyn Manson

We're hoping Marilyn Manson made some time for a spa day after his appearance at the 1997 Grammys. 

KMazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: TV personality Kelly Osbourne attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015

Kelly Osbourne

You've heard of duck face, but have you heard of fish face? Kelly O. sets a trend at the 2015 GRAMMYs.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Pink (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Pink

2002 Best Pop Collaboration Grammy winner Pink celebrated her win by going to a rave after the show. (Not really. At least not that we know of.) 

SGranitz/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: US musician Bootsy Collins arrives at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center

Bootsy Collins

We're kind of feeling the "all leopard everything" trend Bootsy Collins was trying to start in 2002. Wonder why it didn't catch on... 

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Kerli attends the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles

Kerli

Kerli looks otherworldly and gothy in this outfit at the 2013 Grammys.

Larry Busacca/WireImage

