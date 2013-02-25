FUSE

Photo Feature

35 Pop Star Breakups That Broke Our Hearts

From Justin and Selena to Justin and Britney and beyond, Fuse mourns some of the greatest musical flames as Valentine's Day quickly approaches

February 11, 2018
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) at NSYNC for the 3rd annual Challenge for the Children baske

Justin Timberlake + Britney Spears

It was pop's fairy tale romance of the 2000s. All was seemingly perfect, until the Mouseketeer romance ended abruptly in March 2002.  

KMazur

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - DECEMBER 08: Singer Gwen Stefani (L) and husband, musician Gavin Rossdale of Bush kiss onstage during th

Gwen Stefani + Gavin Rossdale

After 20 years of knowing one another, the No Doubt frontwoman and Bush frontman ended their 13 years of marriage in 2015. The two made really, really cute kids—Kingston, Zuma and Apollo—making this all the more heartbreaking.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 7: American pop star Jennifer Lopez and record producer Sean "Puffy" Combs attend the MTv Music Video Aw

Jennifer Lopez + Diddy

The Bad Boy producer and Bronx native Jenny From the Block sadly weren't meant to go down in Gangsta Love History. The couple split in 2000. 

Dave Hogan

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley *exclusive* (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for Us Weekly

Avril Lavigne + Deryck Whibley

Too bad the pop-punk prince and princess didn't procreate because with Avril's clothing line that baby would've been the most stylish tot on the Warped Tour. Their divorced finalized in November 2010. 

Jason Merritt

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Recording artists Miranda Lambert (L) and Blake Shelton attend 2014 MusiCares Person Of The Yea

Miranda Lambert + Blake Shelton

The pride of country music, The Voice coach and his badass wife announced they were splitting in mid-2015 after knowing each other 10 years and being married in 2011. Fans knew them to not only be insanely in love, but frequent collaborators, the centerpiece being Lambert's "Over You," the heartbreaking ballad they wrote about Shelton losing his brother.

Larry Busacca/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 08: Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Paranoia" at DGA

Miley Cyrus + Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus met Liam Hemsworth in 2009 while filming the big screen version of Nicholas Sparks' 'The Last Song.' Although the movie bombed, their love blossomed. Three years later, Cyrus got engaged to the 'Hunger Games' hottie—but less than two years later, they called it quits. In a post-split interview, Miley told Ellen DeGeneres that 'Bangerz' tells the story of their love, from its blissful start to its sputtering stop. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in the audience at the 2011 American Music Awards held

Justin Bieber + Selena Gomez

Pop's latest royal couple felt like the Justin and Britney for a new generation. The Biebs spills his heartache in "Nothing Like Us," proving that, yes, there really aren't any other teen stars as rich and successful as this onetime couple. Which only means one thing: They must reunite!  

Christopher Polk/AMA2011

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Usher and Chilli of TLC (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) *NSYNC Challenge for the Children

Usher + Chilli

Remember Usher's "U Remind Me" and "U Got It Bad" videos, both starring Chilli?! Sadly their collabos ended there; the couple split in 2004. 

James Devaney

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees performing their hit song 'Where You Are' during TRL at the MTV studios in New

Jessica Simpson + Nick Lachey

'Newlyweds' documented the young couple's almost-too-good-to-believe TV romance (who could forget the Chicken of the Sea farce?). The couple divorced in 2005, but no reality TV relationship will ever (ever!) top theirs. 

Scott Gries

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 17: TeenNick Chairman and HALO Awards host Nick Cannon and singer Mariah Carey attend Nickelodeon's

Mariah Carey + Nick Cannon

No doubt Nick Cannon was head over heels in love with Mariah Carey—the rapper/actor even got the songbird's name tattooed across his back. But after six years together and twin babes (a.k.a. "dem babies"), the couple separated. Luckily Nick's been nothing but a gentleman when talking about his former love to the media: "I will forever be indebted to her for blessing me with our children," he wrote on Twitter. "I will always love her unconditionally."

Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds during 2003 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Californ

Alanis Morissette + Ryan Reynolds

It was an odd couple: But, hey, when one of our favorite actors and singers unite, we don't complain. They were hot and heavy in 2002 but "mutually" called it off in February 2007.  

Jeff Kravitz

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 13: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Ciara + Future

Together, Ciara and Future were on top of the world. Collaborating on "Body Party" gave the singer her biggest hit in years and catapulted the Atlanta MC into the mainstream. Ciara gave birth to their son (named...Future) in May 2014, but their engagement was called off three months after. No statement about the split yet, but Ci's new single "I Bet" ("I would stay if you could tell the truth / But you can't, no matter how much time I ask") seems to do all the talking.

Chris Polk

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson attends Jermaine Dupri's 36th birthday party at Tenjune on Se

Janet Jackson + Jermaine Dupri

Dupri infamously had JJ's image tattooed on his side in May 2009, which was a very sweet gesture, but ultimately a bad idea: the couple broke up later that same month. But, hey, Janet: Any man who tattoos YOUR FACE on his body is a keeper! 

Astrid Stawiarz

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 05: *** EXCLUSIVE ACCESS *** Katy Perry and Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes attend th

Katy Perry + Travie McCoy

The pop star and the Gym Class Heroes frontman dated just as their careers were taking off. They broke up in December 2008, dated again in April 2009 and split for good a few months later. We miss the rock edge Katy had with Travie. 

MJ Kim

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 07: Singers Jordin Sparks (L) and Jason Derulo attend the listening party for Jason Derulo's new a

Jason Derulo + Jordin Sparks

The R&B couple were never shy about their relationship; the tattooed crooner even enlisted Sparks to co-star in his dreamy "Marry Me" video. Even with such a public display of affection—the song's called "Marry Me," for crying out loud—the pair ended things after about three years. The split turned ugly when the former lovebirds started making nasty remarks about each other on TV and social media. But you guys were sooooo cute!!

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 17: Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet in NYC 1987 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz + Lisa Bonet

Wed in true rock star fashion—they eloped on Bonet's 20th birthday in Vegas—we wanted the rocker and "The Cosby Show" star to stay together to prove a Vegas quickie could last forever. Sadly, it didn't; they divorced in 1993. 

Vinnie Zuffante

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 14: Singer Kelis and rapper Nas dance at Nas' Birthday dinner at TAO Bistro at The Venetian Hotel and C

Nas + Kelis

They collaborated on raunchy sex jams ("Blindfold Me" and "In Public") and who doesn't want more raunchy sex jams?! Sadly, they didn't; Nas and Kelis divorced in May 2010.  

Denise Truscello

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: Musician Ben Gibbard (L) and actress Zooey Deschanel arrive at the BAFTA Brits To Watch event held

Ben Gibbard + Zooey Deschanel

The couple made in hipster heaven. We always imagined the 'New Girl' actress skipping around a meadow of flowers while her Death Cab for Cutie hubby crooned out poetic love tunes. But after two years of marriage, the singer/actress filed for divorce in late 2011. Seriously, what could have possibly gone wrong? 

Taylor Swift + Harry Styles

Most guys Taylor Swift dates get a song written about them and that's it. But the One Direction lad got a song ("I Knew You Were Trouble") plus a catty shoutout at the GRAMMYs where Swiftie mocked his accent. While the pair will never ever (ever ever) get back together, we do think they were a cute couple. 

Tiffany + Nichkhun

The K-pop romance of our dreams! The Girls' Generation sweetheart and 2PM hunk were both Los Angeles natives and known for their outgoing personalities. We thought it was the perfect match when their relationship came to light in early 2014 and were a bit shocked to hear they parted ways about a year and a half later. But we think loads of fan boys and girls began cheering.

Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 24: Rapper Wiz Khalifa (L) and model Amber Rose attend Ditch Fridays at the Palms Pool & Bungalows at the

Wiz Khalifa + Amber Rose

No one expected Kanye and Amber to stick together, but we really saw it working for Wiz and Amber! The duo started dating in 2011, got engaged in 2012, and then in 2013 had their wedding and first child, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. But the two hit a wall in 2014, with Amber filing for divorce.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 06: Ashlee Simpson (L) and musician Pete Wentz from the band "Fall

Ashlee Simpson + Pete Wentz

They divorced in February 2011, but now that Fall Out Boy is back together maybe there's hope for a Simpson-Wentz reunion too...? 

Michael Caulfield

LINK: https://instagram.com/p/5AkIOFo9H_/

Zayn Malik + Perrie Edwards

As members of the U.K.'s biggest boy band and girl group, the One Direction and Little Mix singer seemed a match made in pop heaven. Despite being engaged and owning a house together, the pair split just as Malik also split from his band mates in 2015.

Michael Ochs Archives

WASHINGTON - JUNE 01: Musician Jack White and model Karen Elson attend The Library of Congress' Third Gershwin Prize for Popu

Jack White + Karen Elson

Even Jack's ex-wife, Meg White, approved of Elson and acted as the maid of honor in their wedding! Still, they separated in June 2011, and after two years of messy legal wrangling, they officially divorced in 2013. 

Paul Morigi

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Musicians JD Samson and Sia attend the Jeremy Scott Fall 2010 Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashi

Sia + JD Samson

Sia's nickname for former girlfriend Samson (of electroclash outfit Le Tigre) was "Mr. Boop." That's reason enough to demand a reunion. That, and we're still hoping for a collabo. Sia confirmed their split on June 13, 2011 on Twitter.  

Astrid Stawiarz

Diplo and M.I.A. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage)

M.I.A. + Diplo

The couple were a force to be reckoned with on M.I.A.'s first two albums. After splitting before her third release in 2010, '/\/\ /\ Y /\,' the record disappointed, leaving us wishing they'd get back to together... and back to making blazing tracks. 

Rebecca Sapp

John Mayer and Jessica Simpson at the Stereo in New York City, New York (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

John Mayer + Jessica Simpson

After so many high-profile romances, it was a relief when these two celebrity serial daters finally got together. But the "sexual napalm," as Mayer described "it," wasn't meant to last; they split in early 2007. 

Kevin Mazur

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 with model Anne Vyalitsina on the runway during the 2011 Victoria's Secre

Adam Levine + Anne Vyalitsyna

Some people might have yelled, "Dude, what are you thinking?!?" when news broke that the Maroon 5 heartthrob and the Victoria's Secret Model broke up. Levine has actually snagged himself another VS model—Behati Prinsloo—are currently engaged, but they haven't had adorable onstage interactions like Adam and Anne did in the past. 

Kevin Kane

REDONDO BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Tristan Prettyman and Jason Mraz attend the Freedom Awards and Freedom Rocks Event at Redond

Jason Mraz + Tristan Prettyman

We have a feeling Mraz's 2011 break-up with his singer/songwriter fiance is what changed his tune from the lighthearted vibe of "I'm Yours" to the somber tone in "I Won't Give Up." We love both tracks, but Mr. A-Z just sounded happier then! 

Amy Graves

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Ellie Goulding and Skrillex (aka. Sonny Moore) pose backstage during day 2 of the 2012 Coachella Music

Ellie Goulding + Skrillex

The EDM mastermind and electro songstress sent cute, supportive tweets to each other and collaborated on banging tracks. We're not sure which we miss more: The adorable messages in our feed or the heavenly electronic tracks like "Summit" and "Bittersweet." 

C Flanigan

LAS VEGAS - JULY 04: The Dream and Christina Milian attend Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on July 4, 2009 in La

The-Dream + Christina Milian

When the super producer and singer hooked up in 2009, he breathed new life into her career with a new record deal. Their divorce came two years later on October 23, 2011...and still no new album from Milian. We want that record! 

Denise Truscello

SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Hilary Duff (L) and Mike Comrie arrive at the PGA TOUR Wives Association celebrates its 25th

Hilary Duff + Mike Comrie

Years after her 'Lizzie McGuire' days, we were happy to see 23-year-old good girl Hilary Duff find young love with Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie. Yet after three years of marriage, the two announced a split. Can't the good girl just win for once?!? 

NEW YORK - 1994: Thurston Moore (L) and wife Kim Gordon (R) of Sonic Youth during fashion week in 1994 in New York City, New

Thurston Moore + Kim Gordon

All hope for lasting love was lost when Sonic Youth's founding members separated after 27 years of marriage. Even worse: It means the end of their band. The October 14, 2011 split announcement led member Lee Ranaldo to confirm the band would be "ending for a while." No fair!!! 

Catherine McGann

No Doubt (Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal) (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Gwen Stefani + Tony Kanal

No Doubt's breakout album 'Tragic Kingdom' relived this couple's 1994 split in oft-awkward detail. And what a cute couple they were! But, sadly, we can't have tragic heartbreakers like "Don't Speak" and a shiny-happy couple.  

Barry King

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy pose during Brooklyn Museum's Sackler Center First Awards at Brooklyn

Kermit the Frog + Miss Piggy

Say it ain't so. One of Hollywood's most treasured romances announced their breakup ahead of their upcoming ABC television show The Muppets. Miss Piggy gave a very Miss Piggy statement about the split, saying "Dating moi is like flying close to the sun. It was inevitable that Kermit would drop down to the ground while I stayed in the heavens." Fair.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

