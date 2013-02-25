35 Pop Star Breakups That Broke Our Hearts

Tags: News, Hip-Hop, Rock, Pop, Country, R&B, Electronic, Valentine's Day, Fun Stuff, Photos
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
From Justin and Selena to Justin and Britney and beyond, Fuse mourns some of the greatest musical flames as Valentine's Day quickly approaches
KMazur
After 20 years of knowing one another, the No Doubt frontwoman and Bush frontman ended their 13 years of marriage in 2015. The two made really, really cute kids—Kingston, Zuma and Apollo—making this all the more heartbreaking.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Dave Hogan
Jason Merritt
The pride of country music, The Voice coach and his badass wife announced they were splitting in mid-2015 after knowing each other 10 years and being married in 2011. Fans knew them to not only be insanely in love, but frequent collaborators, the centerpiece being Lambert's "Over You," the heartbreaking ballad they wrote about Shelton losing his brother.
Larry Busacca/WireImage
Christopher Polk/AMA2011
James Devaney
Scott Gries
No doubt Nick Cannon was head over heels in love with Mariah Carey—the rapper/actor even got the songbird's name tattooed across his back. But after six years together and twin babes (a.k.a. "dem babies"), the couple separated. Luckily Nick's been nothing but a gentleman when talking about his former love to the media: "I will forever be indebted to her for blessing me with our children," he wrote on Twitter. "I will always love her unconditionally."
Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Nickelodeon
Jeff Kravitz
Together, Ciara and Future were on top of the world. Collaborating on "Body Party" gave the singer her biggest hit in years and catapulted the Atlanta MC into the mainstream. Ciara gave birth to their son (named...Future) in May 2014, but their engagement was called off three months after. No statement about the split yet, but Ci's new single "I Bet" ("I would stay if you could tell the truth / But you can't, no matter how much time I ask") seems to do all the talking.
Chris Polk
Astrid Stawiarz
MJ Kim
The R&B couple were never shy about their relationship; the tattooed crooner even enlisted Sparks to co-star in his dreamy "Marry Me" video. Even with such a public display of affection—the song's called "Marry Me," for crying out loud—the pair ended things after about three years. The split turned ugly when the former lovebirds started making nasty remarks about each other on TV and social media. But you guys were sooooo cute!!
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Vinnie Zuffante
Denise Truscello
The K-pop romance of our dreams! The Girls' Generation sweetheart and 2PM hunk were both Los Angeles natives and known for their outgoing personalities. We thought it was the perfect match when their relationship came to light in early 2014 and were a bit shocked to hear they parted ways about a year and a half later. But we think loads of fan boys and girls began cheering.
Getty Images
No one expected Kanye and Amber to stick together, but we really saw it working for Wiz and Amber! The duo started dating in 2011, got engaged in 2012, and then in 2013 had their wedding and first child, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. But the two hit a wall in 2014, with Amber filing for divorce.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Michael Caulfield
As members of the U.K.'s biggest boy band and girl group, the One Direction and Little Mix singer seemed a match made in pop heaven. Despite being engaged and owning a house together, the pair split just as Malik also split from his band mates in 2015.
Michael Ochs Archives
Paul Morigi
Astrid Stawiarz
Rebecca Sapp
Kevin Mazur
Kevin Kane
Amy Graves
C Flanigan
Denise Truscello
Catherine McGann
Barry King
Say it ain't so. One of Hollywood's most treasured romances announced their breakup ahead of their upcoming ABC television show The Muppets. Miss Piggy gave a very Miss Piggy statement about the split, saying "Dating moi is like flying close to the sun. It was inevitable that Kermit would drop down to the ground while I stayed in the heavens." Fair.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
User Comments