It Was All A Dream: Classic Notorious B.I.G. Photos

Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Celebrate the Brooklyn MC's legacy with these classic photos in honor of the larger-than-life rap icon, who tragically died 21 years ago. Join us Friday at 9AM for #WeMissYouBiggie, an hour of his best videos to honor his legacy
David Corio / Getty Images
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images
Evan Agostini / Getty Images
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images
Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives
Chris Walter
Adger Cowans / Getty Images
Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images
David Corio / Redferns
Des Willie / Redferns
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images
Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives
Des Willie / Redferns
Jim Smeal / Getty Images
User Comments