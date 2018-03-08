FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Throwback Photos

It Was All A Dream: Classic Notorious B.I.G. Photos

Celebrate the Brooklyn MC's legacy with these classic photos in honor of the larger-than-life rap icon, who tragically died 21 years ago. Join us Friday at 9AM for #WeMissYouBiggie, an hour of his best videos to honor his legacy

March 8, 2018
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 05: MADISON SQUARE GARDEN Photo of NOTORIOUS BIG, Notorious B.I.G. performing at Madison Sq Garden f

"Sold out seats to hear Biggie Smalls speak"

In October 1995 The Notorious B.I.G., along with Wu-Tang Clan, Run-D.M.C., Mary J. Blige and more, performed at New York's famous Madison Square Garden for AIDS benefit concert Urban Aid.

20 years after his death, we're honoring Notorious B.I.G. with a musical tribute featuring his greatest hits. Join us for #WeMissYouBiggie starting Thursday morning at 9/8c on Fuse. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

David Corio / Getty Images

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 18: Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace rolls a cigar outside his mother's

"Where Brooklyn at?"

Notorious B.I.G. rolls a cigar outside his mother's house in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

247830 29: Rappers Puff Daddy and Notorious B.I.G. stand with an unidentified female at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards Decem

"It was all a dream..."

Notorious B.I.G. with an up-and-coming Lil' Kim and Diddy at the Billboard Music Awards in December 1995.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 18: Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace with Junior Mafia outside his moth

"Like I said before, Junior M.A.F.I.A. clique, hardcore"

Biggie hangs with Junior M.A.F.I.A. outside his mother's house in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

July 1993

"What's Beef"

Before their infamous rivalry at the center of the East-West coast hip hop feud, Biggie and Tupac were friends and sometime collaborators, as seen in this photo from 1993.

Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives

Notorious B.I.G. 1995 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

"Going Back to Cali"

Notorious B.I.G. performs in Los Angeles in 1995.

Chris Walter

American rapper Biggie Smalls (also known as the Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, 1972 - 1997) holds a bottle of S

"The crooked letter, no other beer feel better..."

Biggie hangs in his native Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn in 1995, along with a good ol' bottle of that St. Ides.

Adger Cowans / Getty Images

"However, living better now, Coogi sweater now"

The star's famous mug.

Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs & Notorius B.I.G. aka Christopher Wallace (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"I know you see me in the video..."

The Notorious B.I.G. and best friend Diddy at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

UNITED STATES - JUNE 29: Photo of NOTORIOUS BIG; Notorious B.I.G. performing at Meadowlands, New Jersey on 6-29-1995 (Photo

"...trying to turn into the black Frank White"

Notorious B.I.G. performs at the Meadowland in New Jersey in June 1995.

David Corio / Redferns

"Stashing keys, hidin' G's overseas"

Notorious B.I.G. performs in the U.K. in 1995.

Des Willie / Redferns

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - AUGUST 11: Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Small performs as part of KMEL Summer Jam 1995 at Shoreline Amphi

Biggie Plays KMEL Summer Jam 1995

Notorious B.I.G. performs as part of California radio station KMEL's annual Summer Jam concert in August 1995.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

"B.I.G.'s on the mic, call the undertaker"

A classic live shot of the MC.

Al Pereira / Michael Ochs Archives

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of BIGGIE SMALLS; aka Notorious BIG (Photo by Des Willie/Redferns)

"...duce in my bubble goose"

You could always spot Biggie at a show thanks to his can't-miss fashion sense.

Des Willie / Redferns

Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo b

One of the Last Photos Taken of Biggie

Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy attend the 11th Annual Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles, California, just a day before Biggie was tragically murdered.

20 years after his death, we're honoring Notorious B.I.G. with a musical tribute featuring his greatest hits. Join us for #WeMissYouBiggie starting Thursday morning at 9/8c on Fuse. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Jim Smeal / Getty Images

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: J. Balvin performs onstage during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2Interview

    J Balvin Talks Latin Music's Meteoric Rise and Working With Beyoncé

    Fuse Original

    #TBT 2012: Bow Wow Wants His Music to 'Last Forever,' Calls T-Pain a 'Genius'

    AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 18: Black Thought of The Roots takes the stage at 800 Congress Ave during the Bud Light x The Roots & FriFestival News

    The Roots Announce 2018 Bud Light SXSW Jam

    Notorious B.I.G. 1995 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)List

    10 Biggie Verses You've Never Heard

    UNITED STATES - JANUARY 18: Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace rolls a cigar outside his mother'sThrowback Photos

    It Was All A Dream: Classic Notorious B.I.G. Photos

    List

    9 Unexpected References of Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Ready to Die' in Pop Culture

    NARITA, JAPAN - JANUARY 31: Camila Cabello is seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on January 31, 2018 in NaritList

    35 New Lyrics for When You're Feeling Your Self-ie

    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Zac Farro, Hayley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore perform on ABC's "Good Morning AmericHitting The Road

    See Paramore's 'After Laughter' 2018 Summer Tour Dates

    Load More