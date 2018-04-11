FUSE

Adorable Photos

19 Cutest Musician Selfies With Their Pets

Check out these "aww"-inducing celeb/pet shots from Justin Bieber and his monkey, Taylor Swift and her kitten and more

April 11, 2018

Justin Bieber

In 2013, the Biebs was in some heat over abandoning his adorable (but illegal) capuchin monkey Mally in Germany (he didn't have the proper paperwork). How could he leave a face like that?! 

Courtesy of Justin Bieber's Instagram

Ariana Grande

Follow Ariana on any of her accounts and you'll be filled with puppy content galore.

Ariana Grande (@arianagrande on Instagram)

Carrie Underwood

The country darling and pup Ace make kissy faces for the camera. Underwood clearly isn't the only one who loves Ace, who has his own fan club site and Twitter page. 

Courtesy of Carrie Underwood's Instagram

Ed Sheeran

Millions want to be that kitten.

Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos on Instagram)

Miley Cyrus

If you're one of Miley's millions of followers on Twitter or Instagram, you know she loves talking selfies with her dogs. But we think this snap taken after she adopted chihuahua mix Bean takes the cake! Those eyes!! 

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus' Twitter

Ciara

Four times the cuteness! The R&B singer wrote "My Happiness!" to caption this Instagram shot with poochies Tyson & Georgia. 

Courtesy of Ciara's Instagram

Halsey

If you're a dog, you lick your owner. If you're a dog and your owner is Halsey, Halsey licks you.

Halsey (@iamhalsey on Instagram)

BTS' V

Don't ask us to decide who's cuter between V and Yeontan.

BTS (@BTS_twt on Twitter)

Shakira

Shaki toned down her usual glam for a casual selfie in a T-shirt and baby bunny. Que lindo. 

Courtesy of Shakira's Twitter

Joe Jonas

The Jonas Brother and his dog struck the exact same expression for this Instagram shot. We're not sure who was impersonating who, though. 

Courtesy of Joe Jonas' Instagram

Taylor Swift

Swiftie and her kitten Meredith Grey (named after the 'Grey's Anatomy' character) pose for a selfie on the floor. See, even a huge star like Swift will lower herself in the name of an adorable animal! 

Courtesy of Taylor Swift's Instagram

Mariah Carey

Mimi's most famous dog is Jack, but we think her cutest selfie is with pup Jill E. Beans shared on Twitter. 

Courtesy of Mariah Carey's Twitter

Britney Spears

Brit Brit poses with Hannah, her puppy with a Twitter account boasting over 46,000 followers! Did you notice? They have matching outfits!! 

Courtesy of Hannah Spears and Britney Spears' Twitter

John Legend

The R&B crooner posed with his English bulldog Puddy outside a plane. Travel buddies! 

Courtesy of John Legend's Instagram

Katy Perry

The pop singer gets cozy with her cat Kitty Purry. Can we be the little spoon?! 

Courtesy of Katy Perry's Twitter

G-Dragon

The leader of mammoth K-pop boy band BIGBANG and his pup dressed in matching orange ensembles! Are they the cutest couple ever? 

Courtesy of G-Dragon's Instagram

Enrique Iglesias

The Latino hunk gives a peace sign while getting a kiss from his canine companion Jack. 

Courtesy of Enrique Iglesias' Instagram

Swae Lee

Why settle for one pet monkey, when you could have two?

Swae Lee (@swaelee on Instagram)

Kesha

All the more reason to be proud Kesha calls her fans Animals.

Kesha (@iiswhoiis on Instagram)

