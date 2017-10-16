FUSE

Hot Shots

Demi Lovato Hair Evolution: From Disney To Diva

'Tell Me You Love Me'? More like let us tell you how much we love your hair, Demi. Check out all of Demi's fearless haircuts and looks as they've transformed from black to blonde to blue to pink and back again

October 16, 2017
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Demi Lovato attends "ARCADE Boutique Presents The Autumn Party" at The London Hotel on Sep

September 2010

Back in the day, Demi's look had a much harder edge to it. She nailed these messy, choppy layers like a rock star. 

John Shearer/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Actress Demi Lovato arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on Aug

August 2011

At the 2011 VMA's, Demi turned up with some seriously smokin' ultra-long caramel waves. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 7: Demi Lovato performs at the Q102 Jingle Ball 2011 at the Wells Fargo Center on December 7, 201

December 2011

Come Christmas time, Demi had stuck with the super long, loose curls but dyed them a brilliant red. 

Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

PCA's Jan 2012

January 2012

In early 2012, Demi showed up to the People's Choice Awards with her glossy red locks pinned into a super feminine updo, which looked just lovely. 

Getty Images, 2

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Singer Demi Lovato performs onstage at FOX's "American Idol" Season 11 Top 12 To 11 Live Eliminatio

March 2012

When she performed on American Idol last year, Demi's wavy chocolate tresses and highlights galore reminded us of her old rocker days, but with a more glamorous, sultry approach. 

FOX/Getty Images

THE X FACTOR - Judge Demi Lovato at THE X FACTOR airing Wednesday, Sep. 19, 2012 (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX v

June 2012

Always a fan of the extensions, Demi keeps em extra long and luscious. 

FOX/Getty Images

THE X FACTOR: Judge Demi Lovato. The X Factor Season Two airs Wednesdays, (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Thursdays, (8:00-9:00 PM

June 2012

When Demi's stint on 'The X Factor' began, she celebrated the new endeavor with a shocking new look: sleek, straight, and golden blonde. 

FOX/Getty Images

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 24: Singer Demi Lovato walks the red carpet before the first day of taping the second season of The X Factor

May 2012

Demi sported a trendy top knot with her newly blonde locks at 'The X Factor' auditions last spring. 

Gary Miller/WireImage

GREENSBORO, NC - JULY 08: Demi Lovato arrives at "The X Factor" Season 2 auditions at the Greensboro Coliseum on July 8, 2012

July 2012

Demi got increasingly adventurous with her hairstyles throughout the filming of 'The X Factor.' This is one of many ambitious looks she experimented with. 

Jason Arthurs/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 06: Demi Lovato performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 6, 201

July 2012

On trend as always, Demi bought into the huge ombré‎ movement last summer, but added her own twist with a pop of pink. 

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

PROVIDENCE, RI - JUNE 27: Demi Lovato attends "The X Factor" Season 2 auditions at the Dunkin Donuts Center on June 27, 2012

June 2012

Demi rocked the top knot again, but even cuter this time with her neon pink swatch and face-framing wisps. 

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JULY 22: Singer/actress Demi Lovato arrives at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on Jul

July 2012

Demi went gladiator-chic with this ultra-high, ultra-long ponytail at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JULY 22: Singer Demi Lovato speaks onstage during the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on

July 2012

On the same night that Demi sported the gladiator pony, she had also updated her pink ombré‎ with a wash of cool blue. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Demi Lovato performs outside the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6

September 2012

By the time the 2012 VMA's rolled around, Demi had cranked her blonde up to platinum status. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Demi Lovato backstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on S

September 2012

From loose and wild to sleek and straight with blunt bangs, Demi made blonde anything but boring. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Actress/singer Demi Lovato arrives at FOX's "The X Factor" finalists party at The Bazaar at th

November 2012

Never to linger on one hair color for too long, of course, Demi went back to being a brunette again before we all knew it. 

Gregg DeGuire

VH1 Divas 2012

December 2012

For the VH1 Divas Concert, Demi traded in her typically long extensions for a shorter crop and a polished, retro 'do. 

Getty Images, 2

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 20: Demi Lovato attends the season finale of Fox's "The X Factor" at CBS Televison City on Decembe

December 2012

Not long after that, however, she was back to her old ways: signature long, silky, espresso-colored waves. Hello, gorgeous. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 06: Singer Demi Lovato attends Fox's "The X Factor" viewing party at Mixology101 & Planet Dailies

December 2012

Bangs! A small change, maybe, but with a significant payoff. 

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Demi Lovato performs at Topshop Topman LA Grand Opening at The Grove on February 14, 2013 in L

February 2013

If there's one thing we know by now, it's that Demi loves a long, strong, ponytail. This one she rocked in London earlier this year hit the nail on the (well-groomed) head. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Demi Levato visits at Z100 Studio on April 10, 2013 in New

April 2013

For springtime, Demi went for a shorter, more casual crop. The layers and texture were super flattering and she looked fresher than ever. 

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Demi Lovato speaks during the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee at Dirksen Senate

May 2013

We think Demi might have a switch she flips every time she wants to go from brunette to blonde, because she really makes it look that easy. 

Kris Connor/Getty Images

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 11: Singer Demi Lovato performs onstage at the Teen Choice Awards 2013 at the Gibson Amphitheatre

August 2013

Demi went rock n' roll for her performance at the Teen Choice Awards this summer. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 4541-- Pictured: Stacie McChesney/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

September 2013

Most recently, Demi surprised everyone watching 'Tonight Show with Jay Leno' when she took the stage with brand new electric blue locks! Girl, you keep us all on our toes. 

Stacie McChesney/NBC/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Singer Demi Lovato arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Frozen' on November 19, 2013 at the El C

November 2013

Cute blue updo for the Los Angeles Premiere 'Frozen.' 

Barry King/FilmMagic

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 05: Actress / Singer Demi Lovato attends NYLON Magazine's December issue celebration at Smashbo

December 2013

She cuts it short and adds a little but of purple to make it really pop! 

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 20: Demi Lovato attends Y100s Jingle Ball 2013 Presented by Jam Audio Collection at BB&T Center on De

December 2013

We love this blue/bleached ombre! 

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Clear Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Recording Artist / Actress Demi Lovato attends the KIIS 102.7/ALT 98.7 FM pre-Grammy party at t

January 2014

From blue to pink for the KIIS 102.7/ALT 98.7 FM pre-Grammy party. 

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

SAN JOSE, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Demi Lovato performs part of her "Neon Lights Tour" at SAP Center on February 11, 2014 in San Jos

February 2014

She rocks a toned-down pink for her "Neon Lights Tour." 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Singer Demi Lovato attends the 1st Annual Unite4:humanity Event hosted by Unite4good and Varie

February 2014

Demi rocks a classy and funky pink updo. 

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 16: Singer Demi Lovato attends a press conference before her concert at Arena Ciudad de México on M

May 2014

Demi switches from her usual colorfulness to rock a tame ombre. 

Victor Chavez/WireImage

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actress/singer Demi Lovato performs at the LA PRIDE 2014 Parade on June 8, 2014 in West Hollywo

June 2014

Back to being colorful! We love this multi-colored dye-tips. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Demi Lovato stops by the GMA Summer Concert Series on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 8/15/14, airing on the ABC

August 2014

Demi goes short and brown when she stopped by Good Morning America's Summer Series.

Fred Lee/ABC via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 01: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato performs during Demi Lovato's Debut of her New Single, "Cool for the Su

July 2015

When she kicked off her "Cool for the Summer" pool party tour in NYC Demi rocked her most recent look — a sleek short black bob haircut 

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Gansevoort Hotel Group

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Demi Lovato attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15,

February 2016

Demi Lovato attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 

John Shearer/WireImage

CARSON, CA - MAY 14: Demi Lovato arrives at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2016 held at StubHub Center on May 14, 2016 in Carson

May 2016

Demi Lovato arrives at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2016 held at StubHub Center on May 14, 2016 in Carson, California. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 17: US Singer Demi Lovato poses for media during a photocall at Four Seasons Hotel, in Mexico

October 2016

Demi Lovato surprises her Mexico City fans in Fall 2016 by suddenly going blonde again and styling her long locks in a loose side braid.

Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 22: Demi Lovato attends UCLA's Semel Institute's biannual "Open Mind Gala" at The Beverly Hilton H

March 2017

By March of 2017, Lovato was back to chestnut tresses with a stylish soft waved lob for a Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: Demi Lovato Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield on August 18, 2017 in New

August 2017

Waist length, french braided pigtails complement Demi Lovato's cool girl biker attire for her appearance on Good Morning America in August of 2017.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Demi Lovato attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood,

August 2017

After rocking short hair for a bit, Demi went for a full-on mane by rocking long brown hair with a light ombre vibe.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Demi Lovato seen on October 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

October 2017

Long, sleek highlights with a centered topknot is how Demi Lovato presented herself on a fall day in New York City. 

Gotham/GC Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 11: Demi Lovato attends the "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated" YouTube premiere at The Fonda Theatr

October 2017

At the YouTube premiere of her Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated documentary, the star opted for a simple, yet complicated long, glamorous braid. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

