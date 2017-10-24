Happy Birthday, Drake! 17 Photos of Drizzy Giggling

Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Everyone knows he's got a reputation as the sensitive guy in hip-hop, but there's one day a year when even Drizzy has to crack a smile. Celebrate Drake's birthday with an hour-long video block today at 8AM on Fuse
David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns
Mike Windle/WireImage
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Anna Webber/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Isaac Baldizon/Getty Images
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
James Devaney/WireImage
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Noam Galai/WireImage
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
User Comments