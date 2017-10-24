FUSE

Photo Gallery

Happy Birthday, Drake! 17 Photos of Drizzy Giggling

Everyone knows he's got a reputation as the sensitive guy in hip-hop, but there's one day a year when even Drizzy has to crack a smile. Celebrate Drake's birthday with an hour-long video block today at 8AM on Fuse

October 24, 2017
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Drake performs at AccorHotels Arena on March 12, 2017 in Paris, France.

More Life, More Laughs

Drake was grining with glee during a March 2017 show just days before the release of his hit More Life album.

Keep celebrating Drizzy's birthday on Fuse with an hour-long video block dedicated to the 6 God starting today at 8AM.

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Drake arrives at the Cash Money Records 4th annual pre-GRAMMY Awards party on February 9

Drake

Drake has a hearty LOL at a Cash Money Records pre-GRAMMYs party. 

Mike Windle/WireImage

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and singer Drake attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival

Drake and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Drake shares a chuckle with boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. 

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 21: Drake and Quincy Jones attend Comedy with Aziz Ansari and a Drake Performance presented by Bing

Drake and Quincy Jones

Drake LOLing at a comedy show with Quincy Jones in 2012. 

Anna Webber/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Beyonce, Jay-Z and Drake attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10

Drake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Drake having a giggle with Jayoncé backstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 21: Aziz Ansari and Rapper Drake attend Comedy with Aziz Ansari and a Drake Performance presented by

Drake and Aziz Ansari

Drizzy giggles while hugging his homeboy Aziz. 

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Drake and J. Cole

Drake and J. Cole giggle together while watching the 2013 NBA All-Star Game. 

Isaac Baldizon/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Rapper's Drake and J. Cole attend First Down Friday at Sensu on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis

Drake and J. Cole

Drizzy snickers as he leans in to whisper into J. Cole's ear at a party. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Drake (L) signs CDs at Best Buy on September 24, 2013 in New York City.

Drake and a Baby

Drake giggles with a young fan. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Singer Justin Bieber and recording artist Drake at the 40th American Music Awards held

Drake and Justin Bieber

Drake giggles as he embraces his dear young friend, Justin Bieber. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller and Drake attend the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game at Madison

Drake and Ben Stiller

Drake LOLs next to Ben Stiller courtside at a Knicks game. 

James Devaney/WireImage

Drake and Lil Wayne

Drake giggles mightily next to Lil Wayne at the 2012 NBA All-Star Game. 

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Drake

Drake chuckles courtside at a basketball game, which appears to be one of his favorite pasttimes. 

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Kevin Durant and Drake attend Kevin Durant's Birthday Party at Avenue on September 22

Drake and Kevin Durant

Drake giggles while wishing a Happy Birthday to NBA star Kevin Durant. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Darryl D.M.C. McDaniels and Drake backstage during the 2012 Budweiser Made In America

Drake and D.M.C

Drake and D.M.C have a laugh backstage at Made In America Festival. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Drake and Tim Cahill attend the FIFA 14 Launch at The Union Square Ballroom on September 2

Drake and Tim Cahill

Drake giggles while giving dap to soccer player Tim Cahill. 

Noam Galai/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake visits 106 & Park at 106 & Park Studio on September 23, 2013 in New York

Happy Birthday, Drake

We love you, Drizzy. May your day be full of LOLs. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

