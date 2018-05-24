35 Sweet Photos of Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Tags: Kanye West, News, Photos, Kardashians, Hip-Hop
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Allow us to take a cue from Mr. West himself, as we present these 35 adorable pics of one of the greatest celebrity couples OF ALL TIME!
Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Harry How/Getty Images
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Eric Ryan/WireImage
Trago/FilmMagic
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic
Steve Mack/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
John Parra/WireImage
Michael Jaworski/FilmMagic
Steven Lawton/FilmMagic
Denise Truscello/WireImage
James Devaney/WireImage
Raymond Hall/FilmMagic
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Michael Buckner/WireImage
James Devaney/WireImage
James Devaney/FilmMagic
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Marc Piasecki/GC IMages
AFP Photo/Kenzo Tribouillard
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
C Flanigan/FilmMagic
User Comments