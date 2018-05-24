FUSE

KIMYE

35 Sweet Photos of Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Allow us to take a cue from Mr. West himself, as we present these 35 adorable pics of one of the greatest celebrity couples OF ALL TIME!

May 24, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Kim Kardashian, Courtney Kardashian and Kanye West at Flaunt Magazine's 10th Anniversary

December 2008

Kanye and Kim had crossed paths long before they united to become Kimye. And even back then, Yeezy couldn't take his eyes off her. 

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Kanye West Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show as part of

March 2012

After being pals for several years, Kim and Kanye officially became an item around early 2012, and have been everyone's favorite (and everyone else's most hated) celeb couple ever since.

Eric Ryan/Getty Images

NEW YORK CITY, NY - APRIL 21: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shop in Soho on April 21, 2012 in New York City, New York.

April 2012

Can you hear it? The choir of angels that sings every time Kim and Kanye smile at each other?

Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

May 2012

Here we find a romantic shot of Kimye laughing at their haters.

Harry How/Getty Images

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the 'Cruel Summer' presentation during the 65th Annual Cannes F

May 2012

No, this isn't an ad campaign for the tourism industry of Cannes. It's just a photo of Kanye and Kim on vacation. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 04: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Valentino Haute-Couture Show as part of Paris Fashion Week

July 2012

Here is a picture of Kim and Kanye in a room full of all the people as culturally relevant as they are. 

Eric Ryan/WireImage

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: Singer Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen leaving the Louis Vuitton aftershow new boutique openi

July 2012

We don't envy the paparazzi by any means, but surely it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to follow these two around all the time. 

Trago/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: (L-R) Singer Beyonce, rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West and television personality Kim Kardashian atten

July 2012

Hey, look: the most famous celebrity couple in the world, having a giggle with the other most famous celebrity couple in the world.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Kim Kardashian and Kayne West are seen on September 12, 2012 in New York City.

September 2012

Remember what Yeezus says: One good girl is worth a thousand you-know-whats... 

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Angel Ball 2012 at Cirpiani Wall Street on October 22, 20

October 2012

Don't hate them because they're beautiful. 

Steve Mack/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Kim Kardashian and Kayne West attend the Angel Ball 2012 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at

October 2012

For Kim's 32nd birthday, Yeezy surprised her with a personalized birthday cake. Last year, he proposed to her with a 15 carat diamond ring. Hope you've got a good game plan for this year, Kanye.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 31: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at Kim Kardashian's Halloween party at LIV nightclub at Fo

October 2012

Kim Kardashian might not be the most popular person in pop culture, but let's not forget that without her the world might never have gotten to experience Kanye West in a Batman suit. 

John Parra/WireImage

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 09: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leaving Hakkasan on November 9, 2012 in London, England.

November 2012

We'd like to nominate this as the official Cutest Kimye Photo Ever. 

Michael Jaworski/FilmMagic

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Televison personality Kim Kardashian and recording artist Kayne West arrive for the New Y

December 2012

We appreciate how openly Kanye admires Kim's... assets. 

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 31: (Exclusive Coverage) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrate New Years Eve countdown at 1OAK Nig

December 2012

Don't you wish you could trade all of the sloppy, drunken New Year's Eve photos on your Facebook for just one that looks like this one?

Denise Truscello/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Kayne West and Kim Kardashian seen on the streets of Manhattan on April 22, 2013 in New York City.

April 2013

When it comes to his baby mama, Kanye will tolerate none of your B.S. Yeah, YOU!

James Devaney/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seen in Soho on May 6, 2013 in New York City.

May 2013

Anyone who accuses Kanye of being angry all the time clearly doesn't pay attention when he's looking at Kim. 

Raymond Hall/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.

May 2013

England can keep the Royal Family. We've got Kimye.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

September 2013

Is it rude of us to say that Kimye look so fabulous they even upstage Ciara? (Sorry, Ci.) 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

September 2013

It was recently confirmed that Kim and Kanye's wedding would not be taped for the Kardashians' reality show, which is probably for the best, because we would weep like babies if we saw it.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

October 2013

Kanye was all smiles at Kimmy's 33rd birthday celebration last year, just days after their engagement. 

Denise Truscello/WireImage

It's happening! Kanye West and his fianceé/baby mama Kim Kardashian are finally tying the knot today in Paris, France for wha

October 2013

"Kim is like a fantasy, period. She's like a dream girl," Ye said in the couple's much talked-about Vogue cover story, "And I think a dream girl should live in a dream world."

Michael Buckner/WireImage

With Kim by his side as he carries baby North in tow, Kanye keeps his two favorite girls close by.

November 2013

James Devaney/WireImage

Kimye stopped outside their apartment in NYC to snap a photo with some adorable fans, who now have bragging rights for life.

November 2013

Kimye stopped outside their apartment in NYC to snap a photo with some adorable fans, who are now officially cool forever.

James Devaney/FilmMagic

January 2014

When people use the phrase "match made in heaven," this is precisely what we picture.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

March 2014

Even incognito, these two are always in sync.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

April 2014

If you don't think joyfully strolling through Paris holding hands (and wearing Balmain) is the stuff of fairy tales, we don't know what to tell you.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

May 2014

We can definitely see why the couple chose the City of Lights to celebrate their nuptials; no one looks more where they belong than Kim and Kanye do in Paris.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

May 2014

The couple that masks up together, stays together. 

Marc Piasecki/GC IMages

May 2014

Kimye sported matching camel-hued ensembles as they rolled through Paris just days ago while prepping for the wedding. If they look this good on the street, we're bracing ourselves for how fresh they'll look at the altar.

AFP Photo/Kenzo Tribouillard

May 2014

Whether you love 'em or you hate 'em– in which case we're not sure why you're here –we can't imagine a more perfect union than dear ol' Kimye.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Musician Kanye West and TV personality Kim Kardashian West attend the 2015 Time 100 Gala at Frederic

April 2015

The pair attend the 2015 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 21, 2015 in New York City. 

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artist Kanye West (L) and TV personality Kim Kardashian attend the 2015 MTV Video Musi

August 2015

Kanye and Kim at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Kim Kardashian (L) and Kanye West attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costu

May 2016

Kim and Kanye attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. 

John Shearer/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: TV personality Kim Kardashian West and recording artist Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Mu

August 2016

Congrats to Kanye and Kim on their big day today, and we look forward to watching the rest of the fairy tale unfold.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York Ci

