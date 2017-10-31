FUSE

Photo Feature

32 Musicians Who Wear Masks Year-Round

Who needs Halloween? From EDM heavyweights to heavy-metal icons, these artists make every day an occasion to don a disguise

October 31, 2017
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Papa Emeritus II (2nd from R) and the Nameless Ghouls of the band Ghost B.C. pose backstage during day

Ghost B.C.

This Swedish heavy metal outfit (consisting of Papa Emeritus II and his Nameless Ghouls) are serious about staying in character. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

DONNINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 12: Oderus Urungus of Gwar performs on stage during the third and final day of Download Fes

Gwar

When it comes to bands who perform in costume, you're unlikely to find anyone who can top Gwar. Period. 

Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns

Drama Club

The Electro House/Shock Pop duo literally has a song called "Halloween365" which is very fitting for these two.

Jatnna Nunez for Fuse

ENUMCLAW, WA - JUNE 30: Kissing Candice performs at Mayhem Festival at White River Amphitheater on June 30, 2015 in Enumclaw,

Kissing Candice

When we caught Kissing Candice perform at the 2015 Mayhem Festival we couldn't keep our eyes off them, but can you blame us? Look at those menacing masks.

Suzi Pratt

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 25: Deadmau5 performs at L'Olympia on June 25, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Re

Deadmau5

The Canadian electronic artist's giant, cartoonish mouse head has become an unmistakeable EDM emblem. 

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 02: SBTRKT performs on stage during North Coast Music Festival at Union Park on September 2, 2011 in

SBTRKT

British electronic artist and producer SBTRKT relishes artistic anonymity, which is why he is rarely seen without one of his customized masks designed by Hidden Place. 

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 1: Buckethead performs as part of the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in Golden Gate Park on O

Buckethead

Also known as Brian Patrick Carroll, this multi-instrumentalist has released a staggering 63 albums in his career, which tells us that bucket of his is clearly housing a musical super-brain. 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

DONNINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 11: Daniel Murillo of Hollywood Undead performs on stage during the second day of Download

Hollywood Undead

This rap rock outfit from Los Angeles is made up of six members, each with his own distinct mask and pseudonym. 

Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 08: Mr. Lordi of Lordi perform on stage at Ritz Manchester on May 8, 2013 in Manchester, Eng

Lordi

Following in the footsteps of Gwar, heavy metal band Lordi keeps it theatrical. 

Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images

The Knife.

The Knife

The notoriously elusive electronic duo from Sweden go without playing shows for years at a time, rarely make public appearances, and consistently conceal their faces with masks and/or face paint whether onstage or in photos. 

Adolf Horsinka/isifa/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, OH - MAY 23: Jeffrey "Nothing" Hatrix of Mushroomhead performs at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on MAY 23

Mushroomhead

These nu-metal rockers treat every day like Halloween in the scariest way possible. 

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, OH - MAY 17: Musician Devin "Ghost" Sola of Motionless In White performs at MAPFRE Stadium on May 17, 2015 in Colum

Ghost

The Motionless in White bass player sometimes wields a chainsaw onstage, because why not? Wouldn't you do the same if you were rockin' a mask like that? 

Jason Squires/WireImage

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Rapper MF Doom performs live on stage during the first day of the 'I'll Be Your Mirror' festival,

MF Doom

MF Doom is the name of Daniel Dumile's "super villain" stage persona, inspired by Doctor Doom from the 'Fantastic Four' comics. 

Jim Dyson/Redferns

DUBLIN, IRELAND - DECEMBER 17: The Rubberbandits appear on The Late Late Show at RTE Studios on December 17, 2010 in Dublin,

The Rubberbandits

This comedy hip hop duo conceals their identity using masks made from plastic shopping bags. Now there's an innovative approach to recycling. 

Phillip Massey/FilmMagic

Members of the Insane Clown Posse attend The Cinema Society & Acura screening of "Thor" at the AMC Loews 19th Street East 6 t

Insane Clown Posse

ICP's face paint is so iconic we don't think we would even be able to recognize Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope without it. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 04: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS perform on stage during a one-off show in support of

KISS

If anyone should be credited for marrying face paint with rock n' roll, it's obviously these guys. 

Neil Lupin/Redferns via Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JULY 31: Singer-songwriter King Diamond performs onstage during the 2015 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festi

King Diamond

With their frightening face paint and sinister stage props there's only one word to describe this heavy metal band: diabolical. 

Rick Kern/WireImage

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - MARCH 30: Tech N9ne performs at Paid Dues Independent Hip Hop Festival at San Manuel Amphitheater on Mar

Tech N9ne

Face paint is obviously big in the metal world, but in hip hop Tech N9ne is pretty much the premiere paint-face in the game. 

Jerod Harris/WireImage

IPPODROMO CAPANNELLE, ROME, ITALY - 2015/06/16: Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs live at Ippodromo Capannelle. Slipknot is a

Slipknot

Nu-metal champs Slipknot unveiled their new masks in their "The Devil In I" video, and yep, they're as gruesome as ever!

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: IMAGE HAS BEEN SHOT IN BLACK AND WHITE. NO COLOR VERSION AVAILABLE) Bloody Beetroots perform at H

The Bloody Beetroots

This electronic duo dons matching masks that make them look like evil Spiderman-esque twins. 

Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage

CHICAGO - JULY 18: Brian Chippendale of Lightning Bolt performs during the third and final day of Pitchfork Music Festival at

Lightning Bolt

Brian Chippendale, one half of noise rock duo Lightning Bolt, is known for sporting a patchwork balaclava while he drums. 

Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 23: Singer Randy Rose of The Residents performs live during a concert at the Babylon on May 23, 2013 in

The Residents

This experimental art collective has used avante garde disguises to obscure their identities for over four decades. 

Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 28: (L - R) Peelander Yellow, Peelander Pink, and Peelander Red of Peelander-Z performs as part of

Peelander-Z

Nope, those aren't Teletubbies -- that's Japanese punk band Peelander-Z. 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: The Locust performs onstage at the Miranda Stage during Day 1 of FYF Fest 2013 at Los Angeles St

The Locust

This grindcore group extends their disguises way beyond just their faces; they perform in skintight, full-body spandex suits. Spooky stuff. 

Trixie Textor/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 30: (L-R) Guitarist Bones, bassist Crash McLarson and MC Bat Commander of the band "The Aquabats" perfo

The Aquabats

These superheroes of ska see your mask and raise you spandex! 

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: A Punk Prayer" at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on June 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Sav

Pussy Riot

In case you were living under a rock in 2012, Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot wore masks for political reasons more so than for performance's sake. 

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Thomas Bangalter (L) and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk performs with Arcadw Fire at the Coac

Daft Punk

Last but not least, we can't forget everybody's favorite robots from outer space. If we had helmets like these, you'd never see our faces either. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

WANTAGH, NY - AUGUST 20: Marshmello performs during Day Two of 2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones

Marshmello

The future bass producer has one of the cutest masks in EDM with his puffy, smiley persona.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine

FONTANA, CA - JULY 30: Electronic music artist Malaa performs during the Hard Summer Music Festival 2016 at Auto Club Speedw

Malaa

The quickly ascending, ski mask–donning DJ has kept his identity hidden while earning major co-signs from the likes of Diplo, DJ Snake and more.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 17: Angerfist performs during the 21st annual Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Ju

Angerfist

Danny Masseling—a.k.a. Angerfist—is one of the world's most famous hardcore producer and DJs and almost always wears hockey masks and a hoodie when performing.

Steven Lawton/Getty Images

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 22: DJ Bl3nd spins during Winter Music Conference 2013 on March 22, 2013 in Miami Beach, Florida. (

DJ BL3ND

DJ BL3ND's creepy masks haven't scared off fans: His devoted supporters are known as BL3NDERS who show tons of love for his over-the-top sets and videos.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 29: Claptone performs during the Ultra Music Festioval at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on March 29, 2015 in

Claptone

The Berlin DJ is known for his bird-like, pointed-nose facemasks (not to mention his top hat and gloves) that keeps his identity hidden.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

