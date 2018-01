Photo Feature

GRAMMYs Through the Years: 29 Glorious Backstage Shots

Lady Gaga smooching a Beatle? Ellen DeGeneres ogling Katy Perry? Sometimes the most memorable moments of the GRAMMY Awards are the things that happen backstage and behind the scenes. Before the awards begin, tune in to 'Countdown to the GRAMMYs' on Sunday morning, Jan. 28 starting at 9/8c!