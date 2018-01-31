FUSE

Photo Feature

Iconic Fashions in Super Bowl Halftime History

Every year, the big halftime concert calls for some larger-than-life outfits. Check out some of the most memorable looks we've seen onstage at halftime

January 31, 2018
Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's Super Bowl 50 look will likely go down in history as one of the most iconic looks of Halftime history. Not only did she take a page from the King of Pop Michael Jackson, but for also paid homage to the Black Panthers.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

What was more iconic? Her sparkly look or her spider-like descend onto the Super Bowl Halftime stage?

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars

Bruno went classic for his Super Bowl performance, matching his gold suit jacket, white shirt, black tie and pants to match with his entire backing band. One of the best parts was when the entire troupe whipped out their shuffle moves, getting collectively groovy together.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

At the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, Katy Perry gave us all types of looks left and right, but she transported us straight to the sandy beaches with her beach-ball-inspired dress during her performance of "Teenage Dream"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott has always been known for a unique sense of style, so when she surprised us during the 2015 halftime show, we lost our minds (in the best way possible!)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Steven Tyler & Britney Spears

Steven Tyler & Britney Spears

When Britney teamed up with Aerosmith, *NSYNC and Nelly for the 2001 halftime show, they took the athletic route with a rock n'roll edge, sporting customized Aerosmith jerseys. 

AP Photo/Paul Spinelli

Nicki Minaj & Madonna

Nicki Minaj & Madonna

Madonna made a gladiator-inspired impression on the 2012 Super Bowl in Indiana, where she was joined by Nicki Minaj and a troupe of badass cheerleaders. 

AP Photo/Greg Trott

Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child

Kelly, Beyoncé and Michelle made the 2013 halftime show the sleekest and sexiest ever, with the help of these complimentary leather-accented ensembles. And oh yeah, fire. Lots of fire. 

AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg

Prince

Prince

Never one to pass up an opportunity to make a bold fashion statement, Prince refused to let the rain ruin the fun as he donned his freshest Miami brights to perform at Dolphin Stadium during the 2007 halftime show. 

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas

Fergie and the rest of the Black Eyed Peas showed up onstage looking fierce and futuristic at the 2011 Super Bowl in Texas, featuring blinged-out shoulder pads and stellar LED accents. 

AP Photo/David Drapkin

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones

You don't need over-the-top outfits to make a moment memorable when you're bona fide rock legends. The Stones lit up the 2006 halftime show in Detroit and looked as timelessly, effortlessly cool as ever. 

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

LMFAO & Madonna

LMFAO & Madonna

Even party-rocking goofballs LMFAO got glammed up in their finest gladiator swag to perform alongside Madonna in 2012. 

AP Photo/Kevin Terrell

