FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Photo Feature

Happy Birthday: 10 Vintage Photos of Bob Marley

In celebration of what would have been the reggae icon's 73rd birthday, look back at classic photos of the late legend

February 6, 2018
Bob Marley performs live onstage circa 1979.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley performs live onstage circa 1979. 

Echoes/Redferns

Bob Marley on a river boat in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1976.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley on a river boat in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1976. 

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

Bob Marley and the Wailers perform at the Uptown Theater in Chicago, Illinois on November 13, 1979.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley and the Wailers perform at the Uptown Theater in Chicago, Illinois on November 13, 1979. 

Kirk West/Getty Images

Bob Marley performs onstage in Santa Barbara, California in 1979.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley performs onstage in Santa Barbara, California in 1979. 

Chris Walter/WireImage

Bob Marley performs live on stage with the Wailers in Voorburg, Holland in 1976.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley performs live on stage with the Wailers in Voorburg, Holland in 1976. 

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

Bob Marley performs on stage with The Wailers at Houtrust Hallen on May 13, 1977 in The Hauge, Netherlands.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley performs on stage with The Wailers at Houtrust Hallen on May 13, 1977 in The Hauge, Netherlands. 

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

Bob Marley signing at Tower Records in Los Angeles, California in 1979.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley signing at Tower Records in Los Angeles, California in 1979. 

Chris Walter/WireImage

Bob Marley, Mick Jagger and Peter Tosh pose backstage at a Rolling Stones concert at the Palladium in New York, United States

Bob Marley, Mick Jagger and Peter Tosh

Bob Marley, Mick Jagger and Peter Tosh pose backstage at a Rolling Stones concert at the Palladium in New York, United States, 19th June 1978. 

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Bob Marley performs on stage at Crystal Palace Bowl on June 7th, 1980 in London, United Kingdom.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley performs on stage at Crystal Palace Bowl on June 7th, 1980 in London, United Kingdom. 

Peter Still/Redferns

Bob Marley performs live on stage at the New York Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York in 1976.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley performs live on stage at the New York Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York in 1976. 

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    CULVER CITY, CA - MAY 30: Singer Katy Perry performs onstage during the taping of Spike TV's 2nd Annual "Guys Choice" AwardsNews

    Katy Perry Would Rewrite 'I Kissed a Girl' If It Came Out Today

    Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman at The Star on December 20, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.News

    Zendaya Wants to Disney to Create Roles for Women of Color

    Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.No. 1!

    Drake's 'God's Plan' Video Will be His Joyous Victory Lap

    Future VMA Winner

    Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'All the Stars' Video is the Best of 2018: Watch

    Spotlight

    SZA's 17 Dopest Instagram Fashion Looks

    Fashion Photos

    A Look Into Tinashe's Style: 19 Key Looks

    Music Video

    Watch Paramore's '80-Inspired 'Rose-Colored Boy' Video

    Ed Sheeran performs onstage during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2017 in New YoOn The Road

    Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is Thankfully Never Going to End

    Load More