Fashion Killa: 32 of Rihanna's Hottest Looks

Along with being one of the biggest pop stars of all time, Rihanna has been hailed as a fashion icon as well! Check out some of our favorite looks the Bajan diva has sported, ranging from casual to couture

November 8, 2017
US singer Rihanna accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, for her decade-long impact on music, pop culture, fashion

Woman Of The Evening

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Award at the Madison Square Garden in New York on August 28, 2016.

Dec 2012

Baller Status

Because of her ability to breathe magic into basics, Rihanna shines brighter in casual wear than most of us mere mortals would in even the swankiest of wares. Case in point: this simple, stunning look she sported at a basketball game in December 2012.

Getty Images, 2

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 04: Rihanna performs onstage during the Coke Zero Countdown at the NCAA March Madness Music Festiva

March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 04: Rihanna performs onstage during the Coke Zero Countdown at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival ? Day 2 at White River State Park, April 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Turner) 

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Turner

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Singer Rihanna as seen on April 30, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic)

Mix It Up

Never one to play it safe, Rihanna rocks even the boldest prints seemingly effortlessly. We are still head-over-heels for this Mary Katrantzou tunic plus Tom Ford sandals she sported last spring.

NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Rihanna launches Fenty Beauty at Sephora Times Square on September 7, 2017 in New York, New York

Feminine For Fenty Beaty

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Rihanna launches Fenty Beauty at Sephora Times Square on September 7, 2017 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

Aug 2013

NYC G4LIFE

Rihanna rocked her own River Island Fall 2013 collection while out and about in New York last summer, and the combined attitude and ease with which she compiled the pieces had us rushing to our computers to get our own.

Getty Images, 2

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at

Flower Girl

Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 01: Singer/songwriter and Rock Star Award recipient Rihanna attends BET Black Girls Rock! 2016 at

Foxy Lady

Rihanna attends BET Black Girls Rock! 2016 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on April 1, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on

Beautiful At The 2016 Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 

Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: (L) Liam Payne, Rihanna and Niall Horan attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Cent

Best Arm Candy Ever

While other stars strutted about the red carpet in suits and gowns, and Miley Cyrus was practically naked onstage, Rihanna dressed down for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards and still looked as stunning as ever. In baggy boyfriend jeans and a vintage tee, plus simple sandals and statement jewelry, she knocked the "less is more" model out of the park. As you can see, even One Direction took notice.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

BROOKLYN, NY - MAY 07: Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Cruise 2015 show at Brooklyn Navy Yard on May 7, 2014 in the Brook

Pretty In Pink

Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Cruise 2015 show at Brooklyn Navy Yard on May 7, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of Brooklyn, New York.

JP Yim/Getty Images

Sep 12

Bad Gal Goes Good

Rih demonstrated her versatility at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was looking as soft and sweet as we've ever seen her. The simplicity of the styling let her natural beauty shine.

Getty Images, 2

Sep 13

Stay Cold

This look RiRi wore to her River Island collection launch last fall hinged on her unique androgynous sex appeal and her reinterpretation of otherwise conventional silhouettes; two of her greatest stylistic strengths. The small accents– like the icy blue lipstick, and the sheer top under the varsity jacket –electrify the look.

Getty Images, 2

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Singer and actress Rihanna leaves her Midtown Manhattan hotel on April 26, 2013 in New York City. (

So Fresh and So Clean

See what we mean yet? Whether it's her excellent eye for accessories, or just her overall attitude (which can transform any outfit,) Rihanna has a way of making basic pieces seem anything but. 

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 07: Singer Rihanna at Rihanna's 8th album artwork reveal for "ANTI" at MAMA Gallery on October 7,

Glam With Hints Of 90s Nostalgia

Rihanna at Rihanna's 8th album artwork reveal for "ANTI" at MAMA Gallery on October 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/GGetty Images for WESTBURY ROAD ENTERTAINMENT LLC

Nov 12

777 Swag

Okay fine, this is technically two looks from Rihanna's 777 Tour, but both were just too good to choose a favorite. We love the sexiness and sass, but both looks were still just down-to-earth enough that we could picture them in a real-life setting. Rih looks like that cool girl at a house party that you totally want to be friends with.

Getty Images, 2

March 2014

Pa-Rih

RiRi took Paris Fashion Week by storm earlier this year, most notably in this head-to-toe Givenchy look she wore to the label's runway show, designed by pal Riccardo Tisci. We love the sexy, Aaliyah-esque contrast of the oversize jacket with the bandeau bra. And if you think we're not 110% on board with the Givenchy hat/veil, you're playin'.

Getty Images, 2

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 11: Singer Rihanna performs onstage during "The Concert For Valor" at The National Mall on November

Shine On

Singer Rihanna performs onstage during "The Concert For Valor" at The National Mall on November 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HBO) 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HBO

KTZ Men's Spring 2014

That Girl is Poison

This Kokon To Zai outfit Rihanna sported onstage last summer is another perfect example of why no one else can do what she does. Can you think of any other human that would even own a floor-length, pinstripe jersey gown, much less rock it this effortlessly?

Getty Images, 3

Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Do you hear soft harps and a choir of angels all of a sudden? Don't worry, it happens to us every time we revisit Rihanna's 2013 GRAMMY look.

Getty Images, 2

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Rihanna seen leaving her hotel to go to her Birmingham gig on July 18, 2013 in London, England. (

One of a Kind

Likely our favorite summer look ever, this outfit was designed by Rihanna's personal stylist/designer Adam Selman, who custom designs countless outfits specially for Rih, including many of her stage looks. We love that it's sexy while being super laid-back, or in other words: Rihanna's specialty.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Rihanna during the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons hon

Golden Girl

Although Rihanna didn't make an appearance at the actual GRAMMY ceremony this year, her presence was still very much felt thanks to this heavenly gown she wore to a Pre-GRAMMY Gala that made her look like a golden statue herself.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Audi

Emerald Envy

Rihanna performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Lady in Red

Rihanna excels at being over-the-top, of course, but what solidifies her status as a style icon is the strength of her looks when she scales it back. This look she wore onstage in Paris in 2012 demonstrates how Rih at her most minimal is often the most beautiful.

Getty Images, 2

Rihanna Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at Skylight Modern on September 7, 2014

Fashion Darling

Rihanna attends Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 during September of 2014.

Getty Images

Rihanna accepted her Fashion Icon Award last night in this jaw-dropping number custom made by her longtime designer Adam Selm

Unapologetic

Rihanna accepted her Fashion Icon Award last night in this jaw-dropping number made by her longtime designer Adam Selman and stylist Mel Ottenberg, who decked her out in 230,000 Swarovski crystals and virtually nothing else. In her speech, Rih said fashion is "an outlet for me to express myself, to speak up, to say who I am and to be very loud about it at times." Let us all happily continue to listen.

CHELMSFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Rihanna performs at V Festival at Hylands Park on August 21, 2016 in Chelmsford, England.

Rockin Some Sexy Fenty x PUMA

Rihanna performs at V Festival at Hylands Park on August 21, 2016 in Chelmsford, England.

Samir Hussein/Redferns

CAMBRIDGE, MA - FEBRUARY 28: Rihanna receives the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year Award at Harvard Universi

Twist on Tweed

Rihanna receives the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year Award at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre on February 28, 2017 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 24: Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage during CBS RADIOs third annual We Can Survive, present

Colorful, Sexy Camisole With Pin-Stripes

Rihanna performs onstage during CBS RADIOs third annual We Can Survive, presented by Chrysler, at the Hollywood Bowl on October 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: (Exclusive Coverage) Rihanna performs during her "Anti World Tour" at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on

Naughty Neutrals

Rihanna performs during her "Anti World Tour" at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on March 27, 2016 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Corp

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Rihanna is seen in Soho on September 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic)

Rated R

We realize that Rihanna's style doesn't suit everyone's taste, but how can you not admire the hell out of a woman who will walk around Soho wearing Nikes, a men's jacket, and no shirt? Confidence is the best accessory.

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Singer Rihanna performs on day 3 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Em

Denim and Fringe

Rihanna performs on day 3 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2016 in Indio, California.

Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella

