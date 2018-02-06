FUSE

Fashion Photos

A Look Into Tinashe's Style: 19 Key Looks

Happy birthday, Tinashe! Check out the super-sexy mix of tomboy and street-chic fashion from the R&B singer we can't keep our eyes off

February 6, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Singer Tinashe performs onstage at the BETX Opening Concert during the 2014 BET Experience at L.A.

Rising Star

Tinashe paired a flirty striped crop top with star-spangled, crotch-drop sweatpants and sneakers. Easy to move in and looks super-comfy. We dig.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for BET

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Singer Tinashe attends the 2014 BET Awards at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angele

Peep Show

A great representation of Tinashe's sexy tomboy look with this loose jumpsuit that boasts a plunging neckline.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Recording artist Tinashe performs at the BET Awards Pre-Show during the 2014 BET Experience At L.A

Time to Shine

Can you pull off sparkly, golden sweatpants? Yeah, leave this look to Tinashe.

Mark Davis/BET/Getty Images for BET

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 14: Singer Tinashe arrives at "Worship Thursdays" at the Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas on Au

A Splash of Camo

T would have looked awesome in this yellow mini-dress. But she added edge with this camouflage jacket.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 09: Singer Tinashe attends the screening of "Imperial Dreams" with Tinashe in concert during Sundanc

Epic PJs

This look sort of screams "comfy pajamas," but also screams "baller," "chic" and, literally, "EPIC."

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: Recording artist Tinashe hosts 106 & Park at BET studio on July 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by

Swoop! There It Is!

It's not just clothes Tinashe styles well. Check out this head game: A backwards baseball cap over her side-swept bangs. 

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Singer-songwriter Tinashe is seen arriving to the Harper's Bazaar Celebrates ICONS by Carine Rot

Metallic Class

Hitting up a dinner party during New York Fashion Week, T shined in this metallic combo with a silver top, high-waist gold pants and killer silver heels.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Tinashe attends the NYLON Rebel Fashion Party at TAO Downtown on September 8, 2014 in New York C

All Black Everything 2.0

The "all black everything" isn't a new look per se, but the way Tinashe styles it—futuristic leather jacket, leggings and sneakers—makes it fresher than ever.

Rob Kim

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tinashe attends the Power 106's All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game Benefiting Homeboy Industr

No Hiding

For a charity basketball game, the singer worked an oversized, camo tee as a dress while keeping the rest of her look simple with black leggings, sneakers and a backwards hat. She might have been trying to blend in with her camouflage, but we think she shines even in this casual look.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Singer Tinashe arrives for the City of West Hollywood's Proclaimation of Dec 13th as "NOH8

Golden Girl

Throwback to 2011: Tinashe rocked a gold dress and heels that perfectly complemented her blonde locks.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singer Tinashe visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 13, 2014 in New York City. (Ph

Dazzling Tomboy

Sure, at first it looks like your favorite male rapper might have rocked a similar look. But Tinashe adds feminine touches by bedazzling this flannel and leaving its four bottom buttons undone. Drake cannot pull this off.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Recording artist Tinashe attends Friends 'N' Family 17th Annual Pre-Grammy Party at the Park Pl

Conservative Yet Sexy?

Never to be defined by one style, T nearly goes for a full-on conservative design with the button-up collar and black pants. But Tinashe also adds a healthy amount of sexiness in letting her bra peep through this sheer top.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 26: Singer/songwriter Tinashe attends NYLON x Aloft Hotels celebrate The Music Issue with cover star HA

Long-Sleeve Savviness

Most pop stars would just opt for a tiny top and short shorts for the red carpet. But Tinashe covers her top and shorts with a long-sleeved shirt and ends up looking more banging. Pop girls, take note.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for EFG

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Recording artist Tinashe attends 106 & Park LIVE at BET studio on October 6, 2014 in New York City

The New Classic

By now, we don't need to tell you that this look is classic Tinashe: Edgy crop top, practical-yet-stylish pants and some type of jacket or shirt to add a little bit of coverage. And always showing off a toned tummy.

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Singer/songwriter Tinashe attends Fashion Rocks 2014 at Barclays Center on September 9, 2014 in

But Wait!

Tinashe is always ready to show off yet another side of herself whether that's demure, straight-up tomboy or edgy fashionista.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Tinashe attends the London Screening of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at The Curzon May

Denim Days

In head-to-toe denim, T gives us a lesson in how to properly rock the all denim look.

Joe Maher/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Tinashe attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 201

The Perfect LBD

Tinashe is sexy and sleek at the 59th GRAMMY Awards in her head-turning little black dress.

John Shearer/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Tinashe attends the VFILES show during New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on

NYFW Looks

During the VFILES show in Brooklyn, Tinashe gives us a slinky dress and a bold outerwear that makes her stand-out from the crowd.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Singer Tinashe attends V Magazine celebrates Jean-Paul Goude at Acme on September 7, 2017 in Ne

Leather Everthing

Tinashe's fashion game is risky, but always on-point, and that's why we love it!

Gotham/Getty Images

