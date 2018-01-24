FUSE

Photo Feature

15 Stunning Beyoncé GRAMMY Red Carpet Looks

From posing with Destiny's Child in the press room to hitting the red carpet solo, the GRAMMYs are basically Beyoncé's personal runway. Before the awards begin, tune in to 'Countdown to the GRAMMYs' on Sunday morning, Jan. 28 starting at 9/8c!

January 24, 2018
Destiny's Child at the 2000 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 24, 2000 Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

February 24, 2000

Destiny's Child goes neutral but wild at 42nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Destiny's Child with their Grammys backstage at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb

February 21, 2001

Sure looking back these outfits may seem a bit too much, but Destiny's Child are still winners at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards. 

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Beyonce Knowles (L), Kelly Rowland (C), and Michelle Williams (R) of Destiny's Child at the The Staples Center in Los Angeles

February 27, 2002

Destiny's Child shimmer and shine just like their awards! 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyonce during The 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo b

February 8, 2004

Beyoncé's golden dress fits and hugs her curves perfectly at The 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for NARAS

Beyonce (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for The Recording Academy (View ONLY))

February 13, 2005

In a bun and a sleek gold and black dress, Beyoncé looks like she could be royalty. 

SGranitz/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Beyonce Knowles (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for The Recording Academy)

February 8, 2006

In a neutral tone gown, Beyoncé wows us on the GRAMMYs' red carpet 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Beyonce Knowles (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

February 11, 2007

At the 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards Beyoncé experimented with a short shiny dress and a brunette hair. A departure from her signature honey blond locks. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyonce, winner Best Contemporary R&B Album for "B'Day" (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

February 11, 2007

In the press room, Beyoncé posed with her award with a long silver dress that deserves to be shown off! 

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Beyonce arrives to the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10,

February 10, 2008

There's a lot going on with this dress, but we think Beyoncé pulled off this fairy godmother look at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Nokia Theater on January 3

January 31, 2010

With an intricately designed dress, and statement earrings, Beyoncé goes for a neutral look again. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February

February 10, 2013

Beyoncé opted out of the gowns for a pantsuit that demands attention, and she got it! 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Beyonce poses in the press room at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014

January 26, 2014

After her sexy performance with her husband Jay Z, Queen Bey poses in the press room in the sultry white lace gown. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Beyoncé attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015

February 8, 2015

Bey went classic black as her self-titled album was up for big awards like Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer/songwriter BeyoncÃ© attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 20

February 15, 2016

Dressed in a beautiful white gown, Bey surprised everyone when she appeared seemingly out of nowhere to present the award for Record of the Year.

Mark Davis/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce, winner of Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Lemonade' and Best Music Video f

February 12, 2017

A winner wears red. And with two GRAMMYs and two buns in the oven, Bey was a true winner at the 2017 awards.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

