Photo Feature

Rihanna, Camila, Janelle & More: The Classiest GRAMMYs Red Carpet Looks

The GRAMMYs are where musicians can let their hair down on the red carpet, but these artists prove you can't go wrong with a classic gown or suit. Before the awards begin, tune in to 'Countdown to the GRAMMYs' on Sunday morning, Jan. 28 starting at 9/8c!