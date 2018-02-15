FUSE

Throwback Photos

Grunge Icon: Classic Photos of Kurt Cobain

In honor of the Nirvana frontman, we're taking a look back at the late rock idol's life and legacy

February 15, 2018
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 25: Kurt Cobain, guitar- vocal, performs with Nirvana at the Paradiso on 25th November 1991

November 25, 1991

Kurt Cobain performs with Nirvana at the Paradiso on in Amsterdam, Netherlands. 

Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelott

November 18, 1993

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City. 

Frank Micelotta/Stringer via Getty Images

NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 25: HILVERSUM Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA, Kurt Cobain recording in Hilversum Studios, holding T

November 25, 1991

Kurt Cobain recording at Hilversum Studios. 

Michel Linssen/Redferns

(GERMANY OUT) *20.02.1967-05.04.1994+Sänger und Gitarrist der Rockband "Nirvana", USAbei einem Konzert seiner Band in der Mar

November 11, 1991

Nirvana performs in Hamburg. 

Sawatzki/ullstein bild via Getty Images

American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television progra

November 18, 1993

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana at a taping of 'MTV Unplugged' in New York City. 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana in New York City, New York (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

April 05, 1993

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Paradiso, Amsterdam/HOLLAND, NOVEMBER 25, 1991

November 25, 1991

Nirvana performs in Amsterdam. 

Frans Schellekens/Redferns

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 15: ROSELAND BALLROOM Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA, Kurt Cobain performing live onstage, playin

November 15, 1993

Kurt Cobain performing live onstage at Roseland Ballroom 

Ebet Roberts/Redferns

(NO TABLOIDS) Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during Nirvana in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

1990

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 25: HILVERSUM Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA, Kurt Cobain recording in Hilversum Studios smoking ci

November 25, 1991

Kurt Cobain recording in Hilversum Studios. 

Michel Linssen/Redferns

NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 25: HILVERSUM Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA, Kurt Cobain recording in Hilversum Studios, playing b

November 25, 1991

Kurt Cobain recording in Hilversum Studios. 

Michel Linssen/Redferns

UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 30: READING FESTIVAL Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA, Kurt Cobain performing live onstage (Photo b

August 30, 1992

Kurt Cobain performing live onstage at the Reading Festival. 

Mick Hutson/Redferns

ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA; Kurt Cobain performing live onstage at Palasport, Modena (Photo by Ra

February 21, 1994

Kurt Cobain performing live onstage at Palasport, Modena. 

Raffaella Cavalieri/Redferns

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

1990

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana performing onstage. 

KMazur/WireImage

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during Nirvana In Concert Photo File at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, United States. (Photo by

October 25, 1993

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana in Chicago, Illinois. 

James Crump/WireImage

