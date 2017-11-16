FUSE

In Memoriam

Gone Too Soon: Musicians Who Died Young

Fuse takes a look back at the promising and legendary talent that tragically left us much too early

November 16, 2017
(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Amy Winehouse (Photo by Mark Allan/WireImage)

Amy Winehouse (Age 27)

Born: September 14, 1983

Died: July 23, 2011

The soul-pop diva passed as a result of alcohol poisoning. She was found not breathing in her London residence and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tupac Shakur at the Paris Theater in New York City, New York (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Tupac (Age 25)

Born: June 16, 1971

Died: September 13, 1996 

The rap icon was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, though many claim he never died.

VARIOUS, VARIOUS - JUNE 25: Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1986. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Michael Jackson (Age 50)

Born: August 29, 1958

Died: June 25, 2009

The king of pop passed from cardiac arrest induced from intoxication of prescription drugs (propofol and benzodiazepine) while lying in his Los Angeles mansion.

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during MTV Live and Loud: Nirvana Performs Live - December 1993 at Pier 28 in Seattle, Washington, Uni

Kurt Cobain (Age 27)

Born: February 20, 1967

Died: April 5, 1994

The Nirvana frontman and grunge icon's death was officially ruled a suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

BURBANK, CA - JUNE 10: Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes of TLC sits in a lounge area fashioned to look like an airplane during 1995 MTV

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes (Age 30)

Born: May 27, 1971

Died: April 25, 2002

The forward-thinking rapper was in a car accident in Honduras. She swerved off the road to avoid hitting a car, but was thrown from her own vehicle, dying instantly. Her final days were captured on film for a VH1 documentary later titled The Last Days of Left Eye.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 09: Selena in the press room at the 1994 Grammy Awards in New York City, New York (Photo by Vinnie Zuf

Selena (Age 23)

Born: April 16, 1971

Died: March 31, 1995 

The queen of Tejano music was shot by a former employee, Yolanda Saldívar, while Selena was working out a financial dispute with her. Selena died from blood loss and went into cardiac arrest, but did make her way to the hotel lobby to name her assassin. During her time, the starlet broke many chart records along with barriers with Latin artists at the time.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 18: Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace rolls a cigar outside his mother's

Notorious B.I.G. (Age 24)

Born: May 21, 1972

Died: March 9, 1997

While on his way to a Los Angeles party, a car pulled up next to and fired shots at the iconic rapper's SUV. Four bullets hit Biggie and despite major surgery, B.I.G. died. His murderer is still unknown. 

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1960: Photo of Jimi Hendrix (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Jimi Hendrix (Age 27)

Born: November 27, 1942

Died: September 18, 1970

The details of his death are disputed, but the legendary guitarist was found dead in an apartment with a postmortem exam declaring that he asphyxiated on his vomit while intoxicated on barbiturates.

Aaliyah (Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage)

Aaliyah (Age 22)

Born: January 16, 1979

Died: August 25, 2001

The R&B princess died in a plane crash in the Bahamas while filming her "Rock the Boat" music video.

CIRCA 1988: Pop singer Whitney Houston performs onstage in 1988. (Photo by David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Whitney Houston (Age 50)

Born: August 9, 1960

Died: February 11, 2012

The legendary vocal powerhouse drowned in her bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel. Heart disease and cocaine use contributed to her death.

1957: Promotional portrait of American rock n' roll singer and actor Elvis Presley (1935 - 1977), sitting and playing the gu

Elvis Presley (Age 42)

Born: January 8, 1935

Died: August 16, 1977

The king of rock 'n' roll was discovered unresponsive on his bathroom floor and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. It's suspected that years of prescription drug abuse affected his health.

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Dimebag DARRELL; guitarist with Pantera (Photo by James Cumpsty/Redferns)

Dimebag Darrell (Aged 38)

Born: August 20, 1966

Died: December 8, 2004

The Pantera guitarist was shot onstage during a performance with heavy-metal band Damageplan moments into the show. Three shots to the head killed him instantly.

UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 23: Photo of John LENNON; posed at Tittenhurst home during making of 'Imagine' film (Photo by Tom Hanl

John Lennon (Age 40)

Born: October 9, 1940

Died: December 8, 1980

The legendary singer-songwriter and Beatles member was assasinated by a gunman who shot him four times in the back of the head near his New York City apartment.

NETHERLANDS - JUNE 23: AHOY Photo of Bob MARLEY, Bob Marley performing live on stage (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

Bob Marley (Age 36)

Born: February 6, 1945

Died: May 11, 1981

Melanoma under the nail of the reggae pioneer's toe cancer eventaully spread throughout his body, causing his death. He fought it for months, until his vital functions gave out during a flight to Jamaica. He landed in Miami and died in a local hospital.

Freddie Mercury of Queen, 1982 Tour (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

Freddie Mercury (Age 45)

Born: September 5, 1946

Died: November 24, 1991

After being diagnosed with AIDS in early 1987, the Queen frontman revealed his HIV-positive status and his battle with the disease on November 22, 1991. He died a little more than 24 hours after the statement, from bronchial pneumonia made worse from AIDS.

Marvin Gaye performs on stage at De Doelen, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 1st July 1980. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

Marvin Gaye (Age 44)

Born: April 2, 1939

Died: April 1, 1984

The legendary soul singer was shot by his father, Marvin Gay, Sr., after the singer intervened during in an argument between his parents.

***EXCLUSIVE*** DJ A.M. performs at LAX Nightclub on January 7, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Chris W

DJ AM (Age 36)

Born: March 30, 1973

Died: August 28, 2009

One of the earliest DJs to rise to mainstream fame, the remixer/record producer was found dead in his New York City apartment, determined to be an "acute intoxication" from a combination of drugs.

Chris Weeks/WireImage

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1990: Photo of NWA & Eazy-E (Photo by Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Eazy-E (Age 31)

Born: December 8, 1943

Died: July 3, 1971

The N.W.A. rapper died of complications from AIDS, which he was diagnosed with a month earlier.

GLEE: (L-R) Corey Monteith and Matthew Morrison star in the "Lights Out" episode of GLEE airing Thursday, April 25, 2013 (9:0

Cory Monteith (Age 31)

Born: May 11, 1982

Died: July 13, 2013

The beloved Glee singer/actor passed from overdosing on alcohol and heroin. He had sought treatment for substance addiction earlier that year.

Rise and EunB (Ages 23 and 21)

Born: August 16, 1991 (Rise) and November 23, 1992 (EunB)

Died: September 7 (Rise) and September 3, 2014 (EunB)

The Ladies' Code members' van's back wheel fell off and rainy road conditions ran the K-pop stars' vehicle into a guardrail.

Adam Yauch of the Beatie Boys, portrait , Portugal, 1998. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

Adam Yauch (Age 47)

Born: August 5, 1964

Died: May 4, 2012

The Beastie Boy rapper lost his three-year battle against a cancerous lymph node and parotid gland.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: USA Photo of Sid VICIOUS and SEX PISTOLS, Sid Vicious performing live onstage at Baton Rouge's K

Sid Vicious (Age 21)

Born: May 10, 1957

Died: February 2, 1979

The influential Sex Pistols member overdosed on heroin at a party after years of drug use.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 11: A GRAMMY Salute to Whitney Houston" at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on October 11, 2012 in Los Angel

Bobbi Kristina Brown (Age 22)

Born: March 4, 1993

Died: July 26, 2015

The daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, the aspiring singer was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. She was kept in a medically induced coma until passing while in hospice care months later.

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Jim Morrison Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jim Morrison (Age 27)

Born: December 8, 1943

Died: July 3, 1971

The details of the Doors' singer's death are hazy because no autopsy was performed. He was found in a Paris apartment bathtub with his death ruled as a result of "heart failure." His long-term girlfriend, Pamela Courson, believed the cause to be an accidental heroin overdose.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 18: Singer Christina Grimmie attends the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Christina Grimmie (Age 22)

Born: March 12, 1994

Died: June 11, 2016

The singer-songwriter and finalist on The Voice was shot while signing autographs following a concert in Orlando in June 2016; the shooter killed himself after the attack.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Lil Peep attends the Balmain Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June

Lil Peep (Age 21)

Born: November 1, 1996

Died: November 16, 2017 

The rising, promising rapper that blended hip-hop and emo was pronounced dead on the morning of Nov. 16. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

