American Music Awards: 50 Throwback Photos

Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
In celebration of the upcoming annual American Music Awards this Sunday, check out some the best and standout moments from AMAs past
Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images
Ron Galella/WireImage
Ron Galella/WireImage
Ron Galella/WireImage
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
KMazur/WireImage
KMazur/WireImage
Sam Levi/WireImage
KMazur/WireImage
Frank Micelotta/ABC/Getty Images
HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images
SGranitz/WireImage
KMazur/WireImage
SGranitz/WireImage
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
KMazur/WireImage
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/AMA/Getty Images for AMA
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Kevin Winter/AMA2009/Getty Images for DCP
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage
Jeff Kravitz/AMA2009/FilmMagic
Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage
Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage
Christopher Polk/AMA2010/Getty Images for DCP
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage
Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lester Cohen/AMA2011/WireImage
Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic
Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA
Larry Busacca/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP
Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage
Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
User Comments