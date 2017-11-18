FUSE

Photo Feature

American Music Awards: 50 Throwback Photos

In celebration of the upcoming annual American Music Awards this Sunday, check out some the best and standout moments from AMAs past

November 18, 2017
LOS ANGELES, CA - CIRCA 1981: Diana Ross and Michael Jackson at the American Music Awards circa 1981 in Los Angeles, Californ

Diana Ross & Michael Jackson

Diana Ross and Michael Jackson at the American Music Awards circa 1981 in Los Angeles, California. 

Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) 12th Annual American Music Awards

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper at the 12th Annual American Music Awards on January 28, 1985. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

Madonna (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) 12th Annual American Music Awards

Madonna

Madonna at the 12th Annual American Music Awards on January 28, 1985. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 25: Musician Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi, singer/actress Cher and musician Jon Bon Jovi of Bon Jovi atte

Cher & Bon Jovi

Richie Sambora, Cher and Jon Bon Jovi attend the 15th Annual American Music Awards on January 25, 1988 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

Whitney Houston at the 16th Annual American Music Awards at in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston at the 16th Annual American Music Awards on January 9, 1989 in Los Angeles, California 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage)

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey arrives at the 18th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 28, 1991 in Los Angeles, California. 

Jim Smeal/WireImage

28th January 1991: American rap singer Will Smith, a.k.a. the Fresh Prince, and Canadian pop singer Celine Dion hug at the Am

Will Smith & Celine Dion

Will Smith and Celine Dion hug at the American Music Awards on January 28, 1991. 

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 28: Singer Vanilla Ice attends the 18th Annual American Music Awards on January 28, 1991 at Shrine Audi

Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice attends the 18th Annual American Music Awards on January 28, 1991 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 29: Musician Weird Al Yankovic attending 23rd Annual American Music Awards on January 29, 1996 at the S

Weird Al Yankovic

Weird Al Yankovic attends the 23rd Annual American Music Awards on January 29, 1996 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 29: Singer Mariah Carey attends the 23rd Annual American Music Awards on January 29, 1996 at the Shrine

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey attends the 23rd Annual American Music Awards on January 29, 1996 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 11: Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and JC Chasez attend the 26th Annual

*NSYNC

*NSYNC attends the 26th Annual American Music Awards on January 11, 1999 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Christina Aguilera during The 27th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United State

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera performs during The 27th Annual American Music Awards on January 17, 2000 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. 

KMazur/WireImage

*NSYNC (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

*NSYNC

*NSYNC performs at the 27th Annual American Music Awards on January 17, 2000. 

KMazur/WireImage

Eve during The 27th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Sa

Eve

Eve arrives at the 27th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. 

Sam Levi/WireImage

Janet Jackson and Destiny's Child during The 28th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Californi

Destiny's Child & Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson and Destiny's Child at The 28th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States 

KMazur/WireImage

Marilyn Manson performing on the 28th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, Jan

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson performs at the 28th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on January 8, 2001. 

Frank Micelotta/ABC/Getty Images

(FILES): This January 09, 2002 file photo shows US pop singer Michael Jackson saluting the audience after receiving the Artis

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson onstage during the 29th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 9, 2002. 

HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

Jagged Edge (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Jagged Edge

Jagged Edge arrives at The 29th Annual American Music Awards on January 9, 2002. 

SGranitz/WireImage

Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) The 30th Annual American Music Awards - Audience and Backstag

Beyoncé & Solange

Beyoncé and Solange attends the 30th Annual American Music Awards on January 13, 2003 

KMazur/WireImage

Pink during 31st Annual American Music Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Pho

Pink

Pink arrives at the 31st Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on November 16, 2003. 

SGranitz/WireImage

Britney Spears performs "Me Against The Music" at the The Shrine Theater in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Wir

Britney Spears

Britney Spears performs at the 31st Annual American Music Awards at the The Shrine Theater in Los Angeles, California on November 16, 2003. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 16: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence performs on stage during the 31st Annual Americ

Evanescence

Evanescence performs during the 31st Annual American Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium November 16, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: Musicians Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Chad Hugo pose in the press room at the 32nd Annual "

Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg & Chad Hugo

Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Chad Hugo at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium November 14, 2004 in Los Angeles, California 

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 14: Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt opens the 32nd Annual American Music Awards performing her single

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani performs at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards on November 14, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Hilary Duff, Joel Madden, and fans (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) 33rd Annual American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Hilary Duff & Joel Madden

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden greet fans at the 33rd Annual American Music Awards on November 22, 2005 

KMazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Lindsay Lohan performs onstage during the 2005 American Music Awards held at the Shrine

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan performs onstage during the 2005 American Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on November 22, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Jack Black (R) of Tenacious D performs "The Pick of Destiny" at the 2006 American Music Awards

Tenacious D

Tenacious D performs at the 2006 American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on November 21, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: The Jonas Brothers perform during the 2007 American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers perform during the 2007 American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Winter/AMA/Getty Images for AMA

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Janet Jackson performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Lady Gaga onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Novem

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 

Lester Cohen/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Adam Lambert performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. L

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert performs at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Winter/AMA2009/Getty Images for DCP

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Rihanna onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Novembe

Rihanna

Rihanna onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 

Lester Cohen/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston performs at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Novemb

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage

Singer Shakira performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Ange

Shakira

Shakira performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2009/FilmMagic

Nelly Furtado and Timbaland perform at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los

Nelly Furtado & Timbaland

Nelly Furtado and Timbaland perform at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Alicia Keys and Jay Z perform at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on

Alicia Keys & Jay Z

Alicia Keys and Jay Z perform at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Katy Perry performs onstage at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A

Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. 

Christopher Polk/AMA2010/Getty Images for DCP

Recording artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 i

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. 

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Rihanna performs on stage at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on

Rihanna

Rihanna performs at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. 

Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: (Exclusive Coverage) Willow Smith, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith in the audience at the 2010 A

Willow Smith, Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith

Willow Smith, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. 

Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singers Selena Gomez (L) and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at No

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Singers Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift at the 2011 American Musi

Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry & Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. 

Lester Cohen/AMA2011/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Bieber performs with LMFAO onstage at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011

LMFAO & Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber performs with LMFAO onstage at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. 

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) MC Hammer and singer PSY perform onstage during the 40th American Music Awards held at N

MC Hammer & Psy

MC Hammer and PSY perform onstage during the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. 

Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Singer Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. 

Larry Busacca/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Kesha attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 i

Kesha

Kesha attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Lady Gaga attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 20

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2014 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs during the 2014 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Recording artists (L-R) Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 201

Jessie J, Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande

Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 2014 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

