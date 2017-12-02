FUSE

Photo Feature

Werk, Bitch! Britney Spears' Epic Style Evolution

From her iconic debut with '...Baby One More Time' to her most recent album 'Glory,' Britney Spears has solidified herself as pop's superstar. Relive the most eye-popping moments of Brit's career with this fashion evolution

December 2, 2017
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE – PREMIUM RATES APPLY) Britney Spears poses during a portrait session on October 2, 1998 in Los Angeles,

October 2, 1998

For her debut album ...Baby One More Time, Britney Spears poses during a portrait session in Los Angeles.

L. Busacca/Getty Images

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: USA Photo of Britney SPEARS (Photo by George De Sota (ID 5073478)/Redferns)

January 1999

Britney Spears performs in concert.

George De Sota/Redferns

26th Annual American Music Awards Britney Spears (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

January 11, 1999

Britney Spears arrives at the 26th Annual American Music Awards.

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage

Britney Spears at the Disney World in Orlando, Florida (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

May 1999

Britney Spears performs at the Disney World in Orlando, FL.

James Devaney/WireImage

Orlando, FL -JUNE 15: Pop Singer Britney Spears goes shopping at Walt Disney World June 15, 1999 in Orlando FL. (Photo By Lar

June 15, 1999

Britney Spears goes shopping at Walt Disney World.

Larry Marano/Getty Images

FLUSHING NY - AUGUST 27: Pop Singer Britney Spears poses at US Open Kids Day in Authur Ash Stadium August 27, 1999 in Flushin

August 27, 1999

Britney Spears poses at US Open Kids Day on Authur Ash Stadium in Flushing, NY. 

Larry Marano/ Getty Images

Britney Spears during 1999 MTV Music Awards Party at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff

September 9, 1999

Britney Spears during the 1999 MTV Music Awards Party at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Britney Spears performing on the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center in New York City

September 9, 1999

Britney Spears performs at the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards in New York City.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Britney Spears during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/

February 23, 2000

Britney Spears during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

PARIS - MAY 5: American pop star Britney Spears poses for a promotional photoshoot for the launch of her album "Oops... I Did

May 5, 2000

Britney Spears poses for a promotional photoshoot for the launch of her album Oops... I Did It Again in Paris.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Britney Spears in Concert - June 19, 2000 Britney Spears (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

June 19, 2000

Britney Spears performs and dances in concert.

Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Britney Spears in Concert - June 19, 2000 Britney Spears (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

June 19, 2000

Draped in white, Britney Spears performs in concert.

Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

American pop singer Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New Y

September 7, 2000

Britney Spears performs at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. 

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Britney Spears during 2000 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

December 5, 2000

Britney Spears arrives to the 2000 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. 

KMazur/WireImage

The 28th Annual American Music Awards Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake of NSYNC (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

January 8, 2001

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 28th Annual American Music Awards.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Britney Spears appears at the 28th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, Januar

January 8, 2001

Britney Spears onstage at the 28th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. 

Frank Micelotta/ABC/Getty Images

Rock In Rio II - Day 1 January 13, 2001 Britney Spears (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

January 13, 2001

Britney Spears hangs out backstage during Rock In Rio II.

KMazur/WireImage

102.7 KIIS-FM's 2001 Wango Tango Britney Spears (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

June 16, 2001

Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS-FM's 2001 Wango Tango.

SGranitz/WireImage

2001 NASCAR Pepsi 400 - Grand Marshal Britney Spears Britney Spears served as the Grand Marshal at Daytona for the Pepsi 400

July 7, 2001

Britney Spears served as the Grand Marshal at Daytona for the Pepsi 400.

Kevin Kane/WireImage

2001 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Britney Spears (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

September 6, 2001

Britney Spears arrives at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

KMazur/WireImage

2001 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Britney Spears performs (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)

September 6, 2001

Britney Spears performs at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kevin Kane/WireImage

Michael Jackson's 30th Anniversary Celebration - Show Britney Spears and Michael Jackson perform (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireI

September 7, 2001

Britney Spears and Michael Jackson perform during Michael Jackson's 30th Anniversary Celebration.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Singer Britney Spears performs at Nassau Coliseum on November 7, 2001 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo

November 7, 2001

Britney Spears performs at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. 

Larry Busacca/WireImage

NRJ Music Awards - Midem 2002 - Britney Spears 'Crossroads' PhotoCall Britney Spears (Photo by Tony Barson/WireImage)

January 19, 2002

Britney Spears poses for photos during the Crossroads photocall.

Tony Barson/WireImage

Britney Spears during NRJ Music Awards 2002 - Arrivals at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson Archi

January 19, 2002

Britney Spears arrives to the NRJ Music Awards 2002 at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. 

Tony Barson Archive/WireImage

Britney Spears (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

February 11, 2002

Britney Spears arrives to the Crossroads Hollywood Premiere.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Pop diva Britney Spears appears at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Ang

February 27, 2002

Britney Spears appears at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. 

LEE CELANO/AFP/Getty Images

2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Britney Spears at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York (Photo by Kevi

August 29, 2002

Britney Spears arrives at the 2002 MTV Video Music Award at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

KMazur/WireImage

MTV's 2003 "TRL" Awards - February 17, 2003 Britney Spears (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

February 17, 2003

Britney Spears poses backstage at MTV's TRL Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

HOLLYWOOD - JUNE 28: Singer Britney Spears walks on stage during MTV's "BASH" at the Hollywood Palladium June 28, 2003 in Hol

June 28, 2003

Britney Spears walks on stage during MTV's BASH at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood. 

Robert Mora/Getty Images

2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera perform at the 2003 MTV Video Music Award

August 28, 2003

Alongside Madonna and Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears performs at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

John Shearer/WireImage

NFL Kickoff Live 2003 Presented By Pepsi Vanilla - Show Britney Spears (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for NFL)

September 4, 2003

Britney Spears performs during NFL Kickoff Live 2003.

KMazur/WireImage for NFL

Britney Spears Performs on MTV's 'TRL' Brand Spankin New Music Week - November 10, 2003 Britney Spears at the MTV Studios, T

November 10, 2003

Britney Spears performs on MTV's TRL Brand Spankin' New Music Week at Times Square in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

14th Annual GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards - Red Carpet Britney Spears (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

November 10, 2003

Britney Spears arrives at the 14th Annual GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Britney Spears Performing On The 31st Annual "American Music Awards" Show. at the The Shrine Theater in Los Angeles, Californ

November 16, 2003

Britney Spears performs on the 31st Annual American Music Awards at the The Shrine Theater in Los Angeles. 

Ron Wolfson/WireImage

Britney Spears during Britney Spears Honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Hollywood in Hollywood, California, U

November 17, 2003

Britney is honored with s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

SGranitz/WireImage

NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Singer Britney Spears on the set of "Outrageous" video shoot on June 8, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by

June 8, 2004

Britney Spears on the set of "Outrageous" video shoot on in New York City. 

Larry Busacca/WireImage

2004 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet Britney Spears and Kevin Federline at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada (Ph

December 8, 2004

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline arrive at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2006 Teen Choice Awards - Show Britney Spears presenting Kevin Federline performing "Lose Control" (Photo by John Shearer/Wi

August 20, 2006

At the 2006 Teen Choice Awards, Britney Spears presents Kevin Federline's performance of "Lose Control."

John Shearer/WireImage

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Britney Spears performs on stage during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Palms Ho

September 9, 2007

Britney Spears performs during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Singers Britney Spears and Madonna perform on her "Sticky and Sweet" Tour at Dodger's Stadium

November 6, 2008

Britney Spears performs on Madonna's "Sticky and Sweet" Tour at Dodger's Stadium in Los Angeles. 

John Shearer/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 15: Britney Spears arrives at KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2011 concert at Staples Center on May 15, 2011 in L

May 15, 2011

Britney Spears arrives at KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2011 concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles. 

Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 28: Singer Britney Spears (C), sons Sean Federline, and Jayden James Federline attend the premiere of Col

July 28, 2013

Britney Spears with sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline at the premiere of Smurfs 2 at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Singer Britney Spears poses in the press room at the Teen Choice Awards 2015 at Galen Center on

August 16, 2015

Britney Spears poses in the press room at the Teen Choice Awards 2015 at Galen Center in Los Angeles. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August

August 30, 2015

Britney Spears arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 26: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 2

February 26, 2016

Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Honoree Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in L

May 22, 2016

Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in La

May 22, 2016

Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artist Britney Spears performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile A

May 22, 2016

Britney Spears performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016

Aug. 28, 2016

Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

