FUSE

Photos

All About Zayn: 25 Sexy Shots of the Soulful Star

From his boy band days to the solo artist we now know, Zayn has always been the hunkiest. Check out some hot shots of the former One Direction member

January 12, 2018
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Zayn Malik arrives at the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving

Pink Hair, Don't Care

Zayn is no stranger to experimenting when it comes to his hair, so when he showed up to a GRAMMY event rockin' some subtle pink locks we thought it paired perfectly with his facial scruff.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: SUN NEWSPAPER OUT. MANDATORY CREDIT PHOTO BY DAVE J. HOGAN GETTY IMAGES REQUIRED Zayn Malik atten

Debonair Dude

Zayn Malik made all of the 2015 Asian Awards teary-eyed with his speech, but truly, he could've said nothing and had our full attention. 

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Zayn Malik is seen on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Suit Up

We’re not saying Zayn is the only one who can rock a suit, but he’s definitely one of the best.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Zayn Malik of One Direction performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on November 13, 2012 i

Pompadour Pal

The best coiff since Morrissey! If Malik went all-The Smiths on us, we'd be down.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Zayn Malik of British singing group One Direction performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza

Daring Dress

They say you can't black and brown don't go together. They clearly haven't met Zayn. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME.

Fiercely Feminine

This top borders on blouse, so in that regard, it feels more like a Harry Styles selection. It totally works on Mr. Malik, though. He should make more traditionally feminine fashion choices!

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 19: Zayn Malik of One Direction attends a photocall to launch their new film 'One Direction:

Behind-the-Scenes Babe

Caught Candid? No one has ever looked this good, probably ever.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Zayn Malik of One Direction performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center on August 23, 2013 in N

Leather Lad

This was taken on set at The Today Show. I don't think anyone has ever taken that set with such ease, and Zayn did it in all white with a too-cool-for-school leather jacket. We are here for it. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Musician Zayn Malik performs onstage at the "One Direction iHeartRadio Album Release Party" hosted

Mouthy Man

Yeah, so we don't really know what's happening here, but he looks GOOD.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Zayn Malik performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live o

Flower Power

Where can we get that shirt? And the guy inside it?

Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 26: Zayn Malik of British boy band One Direction performs live on stage at the Beacon Theatre on May 26, 2

Baby Boy Band

Even in the earliest days of One Direction, Zayn was a total heartthrob. You just know he was beltin' it out here.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 05: Singer Zayn Malik is seen walking in Soho on January 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond

Casual Cool

May all of us one day exit a car with such grace. Amen.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

CHIBA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 03: Zayn Malik of One Direction meets Japanese fans to promote 'The 1Derland: THIS IS US' on November

Fall Forward

Seeing as he's performing in this pic, wearing a scarf probably serves no real purpose here...except in making the world's most attractive man even more beautiful.

Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Zayn Malik of One Direction attends the BBC Music Awards at Earl's Court Exhibition Centre on

'Cry-Baby' Cute

Malik is seriously channeling Johnny Depp in Cry-Baby with this brooding look. A solid interpretation, we think!

Karwai Tang/WireImage

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Zayn Malik attends the 22/4_Hommes Menswear Spring/Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week>>

French Fashion Week

Whatever this is, sign us up! 

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 11: Singer Zayn Malik of One Direction attends the Teen Choice Awards 2013 at Gibson Amphitheatre

Simple Smolder

May no man every look at us again. This is perfection.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Zayn Malik arrives for Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures' premiere of "Straight Outta Co

Truth Teller

The TRUTH is Zayn.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

BALA-CYNWYD, PA - MARCH 17: Zayn Malik from the band One Direction performs with a puppy from the Delco SPCA at Radio Station

Puppy Pal

WHO IS CUTER WE DON'T EVEN KNOW ANYMORE HOW IS THIS A PHOTO ON EARTH?

Bill McCay/WireImage

CANNES, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Zayn Malik attends the NRJ Music Awards 2013 at Palais des Festivals on January 26, 2013 in Cann

Black & Brown

Once again, Malik nails the classic fashion "don't" and makes it a fashion "do." We think he could wear, like, garbage and totally rock it.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

WESTWOOD, CA - AUGUST 06: One Direction band member Zayn Malik on stage at the One Direction Private Concert & Fan Chat, Host

Gamer Guy

Ready to play? We are!

Rich Polk/WireImage

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Zayn Malik and Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of 'One Direction: This Is Us' at Empire Le

Effortlessly Trendy

When Zayn puts on a suit, it's like it was created for him. Seriously, dude, how do you do it?

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 26: Zayn Malik attends the New York premiere of 'One Direction: This Is Us' at the Ziegfeld Theater on

Soft Sophistication

...And again. How is this a human birthed by another human, one that calls Earth home?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 26: Zayn Malik of One Direction performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central

Smile & Sing

A simple move and Malik burns down the Good Morning America stage with the fire of one hundred screaming ladies. That's power, mate.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

PLAYA VISTA, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Zayn Malik (C) and fans on set during One Direction celebrates 1D Day at YouTube Space LA, a 7

Fandemonium

Okay, so apparently the only thing that could make Malik hotter was him showing his beloved fans a good time. We love you, dude.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COVERS; NO USE IN ANY MAGAZINE OR OTHER PUBLICATION BASED PREDOMINANTLY

Gentle Grin

Most people would freak out on stage in front of 60,000+ people. Zayn wears it like the cool guy he is, which will forever make him the hottest man around.

Jeff Kravitz/OneD/Getty Images

