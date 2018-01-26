FUSE

Fashion Shots

15 Jaw-Dropping Rihanna Looks From The GRAMMYs

Whether she's walking the red carpet or performing, Rihanna effortlessly kills the GRAMMYs' fashion game. Before the awards begin, tune in to 'Countdown to the GRAMMYs' on Sunday morning, Jan. 28 starting at 9/8c!

January 26, 2018
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: R&B, pop and reggae singer Rihanna arrives at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2

2007

At her first GRAMMYs red carpet, Rihanna wore a head-turning backless emerald green gown

HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Rihanna arrives on the red carpet for The 50th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Cen

2008

At the 50th GRAMMYs red carpet, the pop star wore a royal blue dress that was both classy and flirty

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Nominee for Record Of The Year and Nominee or Best Dance Recording Rihanna performs at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

2008

That night Rihanna switched up the blue and wore a golden brown dress and a black corset that screams 'sexy scarecrow'

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Rihanna arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2010. AFP PHOTO/ GABRIE

2010

We know Rihanna is not afraid to take fashion risks (that's why we love her after all!), so we're not surprised to see her walk red carpet in this interesting cream-colored gown

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Rihanna performs onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on Februa

2011

Rihanna's beaded red ensemble stole the show when she performed "What's My Name" alongside Drake.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Singer Rihanna performs onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angel

2011

Not one, but two performances in one night! Rihanna's torn dress mimic the fire blazing behind her, giving us a really hot show.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Singer Rihanna arrives at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, Californi

2011

Probably one of the more memorable looks. Sporting bright red hair, Rih wears a see-through furry white gown on the red carpet.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Rihanna arrives at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012

2012

You truly can't go wrong with a simple black dress, and Rihanna knows that.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Rihanna performs onstage at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February

2012

In another all black look, Rihanna channels her inner-Goth on stage.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Rihanna attends the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in

2013

RiRi's red hot gown was easliy one the best looks at the 55th GRAMMY Awards.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Rihanna onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013

2013

For the Bob Marley Tribute, Rihanna went for a casual golden sparkly crop top and matching pants.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Rihanna performs onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February

2013

For her "Stay" performance at the 55th GRAMMY Awards, Rihanna opted for a silky formfitting dress that made the already intimate performance even more so.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Cent

2015

Performing next to Kanye West and Sir Paul McCartney can be intimidating, but Rihanna held her own in a sleek black suit.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Rihanna attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los

2015

Leave it to Rihanna to make the poofiest pinkest dress look so cool.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Rihanna attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los A

2017

Rihanna was one of the last ones to arrive that night, but it was totally worth the wait.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

