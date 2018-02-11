Whitney Houston Through The Years: 20 Unforgettable Looks

Tags: Pop, R&B, Whitney Houston, Photos
There's no question that Whitney's impact in music will last forever. In memory of the icon, look back at her most striking fashions throughout her career. Tune into #WeMissYouWhitney on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 7PM for five hours honoring the legendary singer and actor with her classic hits and back-to-back airings of 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella'
Jack Mitchell/Getty Images
Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Ron Galella/WireImage
Chris Walter/WireImage
Ebet Roberts/Redferns
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Ron Galella/WireImage
Ron Galella/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Rob Verhorst/Redferns
Ron Galella/WireImage)
Phil Dent/Redferns
L. Busacca/Getty Images
Mick Hutson/Redferns
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Tony Barson/WireImage for ABC Television Network
Larry Busacca/WireImage
Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage
