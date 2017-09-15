FUSE

Gallery

The Faces of Future Hispanic History

Fuse is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by spotlighting the musicians, film stars, creators and activists who we think are the future faces of Hispanic history

September 15, 2017

Romeo Santos

"While he may not be a ubiquitous name in America, Romeo Santos is nearly too big to be considered future Hispanic history."

Read our full spotlight.

Courtesy Photo

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 10: Anitta performs live on stage at Allianz Parque on December 10, 2016 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Anitta

"Off the bat, those of us just now stanning for Anitta are already late to the party...as if to let us know she's really coming for our wigs, Anitta just dropped the dreamy 'Will I See You,' her first fully English single."

Read our full spotlight.

Mauricio Santana

Prince Royce

"With his hand in a slew of other projects, Prince Royce will be a name you continue to see popping up all over the industry for years to come."

Read our full spotlight.

Courtesy Photo

Melanie Maritinez

"Melanie’s quirky stardom will continue to rise."

Read our full spotlight.

Courtesy Photo

CNCO

"It's been more than five years since Cowell took over the world with One Direction. We're due for another boy band takeover...and CNCO is his latest vision."

Read our full spotlight.

Courtesy Photo

Maluma

"The world is already watching Maluma and it won't be long until we're all listening to his sexy croons too."

Read our full spotlight.

Courtesy Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Singer Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony performs onstage during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at

Ally Brooke Hernandez

"Whether she's delivering messages of self-confidence through her music or looking flat-out fierce for the stage, 5H fans can rest assured that Hernandez won't be stopping her slayage."

Read our full spotlight.

Jeff Kravitz/Film Magic via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 13: Mon Laferte performs on the Sutro Stage during the 2017 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival

Mon Laferte

"Chile hasn't been totally known for producing global music stars, but that looks likely to change with the rise of Mon Laferte."

Read our full spotlight.

FilmMagic

Nicky Jam

"With an extensive catalog that already features seven studio albums, Jam is well on his way to solidifying himself as reggaeton's biggest star."

Read our full spotlight.

Courtesy Photo

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: Recording artist Cardi B performs before the official weigh-in for boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and

Cardi B

"When Cardi B says 'I ain't got no time to chill...' she isn't kidding."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: Singer Lauren Jauregui performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 9, 2017 in New York Ci

Lauren Jauregui

"The politically outspoken member of Fifth Harmony and the daughter of Cuban parents doesn’t mince her words."

Read our full spotlight

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Sofia Reyes performs at the Pandora Day Party during the 2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals on March

Sofia Reyes

"The idea of music being in one language is becoming more and more outdated, and one of the artists doing that in the most accessible and exciting ways is Reyes."


Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks onstage during the #Ham4Ham featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Pantage

Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Even with all the accomplishments the Hamilton founder has under his belt, he still has so much more to give."

Read our full spotlight.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 26: Mexican pop band Jesse & Joy perform during a show at Auditorio Nacional on May 26, 2017 in Mex

Jesse & Joy

"Nothing says 'We like you, we really like you' like a GRAMMY win and Jesse & Joy's gorgeous Un Besito Más album gave the underdog duo their first win at the general GRAMMY Awards."

Luis Ortiz/Clasos/LatinContent/Getty Images

PREMIOS BILLBOARD DE LA MÚSICA LATINA 2017 -- Pictured: J Balvin performs during rehearsals at the Watsco Center in the Unive

J Balvin

"It's J Balvin's time to officially show the rest of the world just how much of a swagged-out superstar he is."

Read our full spotlight.

Telemundo

Camilla Cabello

"While achieving global fame, Camila Cabello hasn’t forgotten her roots, singing, 'half of my heart is in Havana,' in her recent song named after the capital of her home country Cuba."

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper Dave East performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on

Dave East

"With his dark storytelling and cold lyrics, Dave East is bringing traditional hip-hop back to our airwaves and there's no telling what he has in store next."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 06: Naomi Diaz (L) and Lisa-Kainde Diaz of Ibeyi perform during the Outside Lands Music and Arts

Ibeyi

"Ibeyi effortlessly infuse their culture within their music and leave listeners longing for more."

Read our 

Tim Mosenfelder

Danny Ocean

"Danny Ocean is the product of massive streaming success—and the love from teenage girls!"

Courtesy Photo

