FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Live Photos

Katy Perry's 'Witness' Tour Kickoff: 16 Amazing Shots

Katy kicked off 'WITNESS: The Tour' last night in Montreal and from these incredible shots (and her flawless looks) the out-of-this-world show seems like a must-see experience!

September 20, 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Rony Alwin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage, Editorial Use Only) Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: T

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage, Editorial Use Only) Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: T

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage, Editorial Use Only) Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: T

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Ronny Alwin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage, Editorial Use Only) Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: T

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage, Editorial Use Only) Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: T

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Editorial Use Only) Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Rony Alwin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Rony Alwin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Rony Alwin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Editorial Use Only) Noah Cyrus performs onstage during Katy Perry's "Witness: The Tour" t

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Noah Cyrus performs onstage during Katy Perry's  "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.  

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Rony Alwin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage, Editorial Use Only) Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: T

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage, Editorial Use Only) Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: T

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage, Editorial Use Only) Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: T

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 19: Katy Perry performs onstage during her "Witness: The Tour" tour opener at Bell Centre on September 19, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Live Photos

    Katy Perry's 'Witness' Tour Kickoff: 16 Amazing Shots

    VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA, ITALY - JULY 26: Marilyn Manson Performs on July 26, 2017 in Villafranca di Verona, Italy. (Photo byListen

    Marilyn Manson's 'KILL4ME' Addresses Past Death Threats

    TV

    'AHS: Cult' Ep. 3 Was Actually Great: See Our Recap

    Show Clip

    'Big Freedia' Clip: Freedia Makes a Life-Changing Decision About Her Team

    Marvel

    Watch 'The Punisher' Trailer Kill Off Frank Castle's Wife

    New Trailer

    'Tomb Raider' Reboot Trailer Isn't The Same Without Angelina Jolie

    Girl Down!

    Best 'Big Freedia' GIFs From Season 6, Episode 2

    Digital Exclusive

    'Big Freedia' Extra: Team Freedia Girls React to the Boys' Clash With Freedia

    Load More