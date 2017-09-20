Katy Perry's 'Witness' Tour Kickoff: 16 Amazing Shots

Tags: News, Pop, Katy Perry, Photos
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Katy kicked off 'WITNESS: The Tour' last night in Montreal and from these incredible shots (and her flawless looks) the out-of-this-world show seems like a must-see experience!
Rony Alwin
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Ronny Alwin
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Rony Alwin
Rony Alwin
Rony Alwin
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Rony Alwin
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
User Comments