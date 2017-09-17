FUSE

Live Shots

Music Midtown 2017: The Best Photos (So Far)

From Dua Lipa and Blink-182 to Big Sean and Tove Lo, check out all the best live shots from the Atlanta music fest

September 17, 2017
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Dua Lipa performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlant

​Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Scott Legato/Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Ty Taylor (L) and Rick Barrio Dill of Vintage Trouble perform during Day 1 of Music Midtown at P

Vintage Trouble

Ty Taylor (L) and Rick Barrio Dill of Vintage Trouble perform during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.  

Scott Legato/Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017

Wiz Khalifa

Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.  

Scott Legato/Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Josephine Vander Gucht of Oh Wonder performs onstage at 2017 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on S

Oh Wonder

Josephine Vander Gucht of Oh Wonder performs onstage at 2017 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Paras Griffin/WireImage for Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Rapper Big Sean performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Scott Legato/Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Lindsey Gunnulfsen of Pvris performs onstage at 2017 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September

Pvris

Lindsey Gunnulfsen of Pvris performs onstage at 2017 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.  

Paras Griffin/WireImage via Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 performs onstage at 2017 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16

Blink 182

Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 performs onstage at 2017 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Paras Griffin/WireImage via Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Singer Bibi Bourelly performs onstage at 2017 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 20

Bibi Bourelly

Singer Bibi Bourelly performs onstage at 2017 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.  

Paras Griffin/WireImage via Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Isabel Ritchie (L) and Simon Ward of The Strumbellas performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at P

The Strumbellas

Isabel Ritchie (L) and Simon Ward of The Strumbellas performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.  

Scott Legato/Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Georgia Nott of Broods performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16,

Broods

Georgia Nott of Broods performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.  

Legato/Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Tove Lo performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta

Tove Lo

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16:  Tove Lo performs during Day 1 of Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

