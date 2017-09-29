FUSE

Take It Off

Playboy's 25 Best Pop Culture Moments In Covers

From Drew Barrymore to Bruno Mars, here are some of the biggest celebrities to grace the iconic magazine's cover throughout the years!

September 29, 2017
Dolly Partin Playboy Cover 1978

Dolly Parton

October 1978

Playboy

Farrah Fawcett

December 1978

Playboy

Goldie Hawn Playboy Cover 1985

Goldie Hawn

January 1985

Playboy

Pamela Anderson Playboy Cover 1989

Pamela Anderson

October 1989

Playboy

Anna Nicole Smith Playboy Cover 1993

Anna Nicole Smith

June 1993

Playboy

Jerry Seinfeld Playboy Cover 1993

Jerry Seinfeld

October 1993

Playboy

Drew Barrymore Playboy Cover 1995

Drew Barrymore

January 1995

Playboy

Cindy Crawford Playboy Cover 1998

Cindy Crawford

October 1998

Playboy

Charlize Theron Playboy Cover 1999

Charlize Theron

May 1999

Playboy

Naomi Campbell Playboy Cover 1999

Naomi Campbell

December 1999

Playboy

Dita Von Teese Playboy Cover 2002

Dita Von Teese

December 2002

Playboy

Carmen Elektra Playboy Cover 2003

Carmen Electra

April 2003

Playboy

Jenny McCarthy Playboy Cover 2005

Jenny McCarthy

January 2005

Playboy

Kim Kardashian Playboy Cover 2007

Kim Kardashian

December 2007

Playboy

Anna Faris Playboy Cover 2008

Anna Faris

September 2008

Playboy

Aubrey O'Day Playboy Cover 2009

Aubrey O'Day

March 2009

Playboy

Seth Rogan Playboy Cover 2009

Seth Rogen & Hope Dworaczyk

April 2009

Playboy

Marge Simpson Playboy Cover 2009

Marge Simpson

November 2009

Playboy

Chelsea Handler Playboy Cover 2009

Chelsea Handler

December 2009

Playboy

Taryn Manning Playboy Cover 2011

Taryn Manning

April 2011

Playboy

Lindsay Lohan Playboy Cover 2012

Lindsay Lohan

January/February 2012

Playboy

Bruno Mars Playboy Cover 2012

Bruno Mars

April 2012

Playboy

Kate Moss Playboy Cover 2014

Kate Moss

January/February 2014

Playboy

Azalea Banks Playboy Cover 2015

Azealia Banks

April 2015

Playboy

Halsey

September/October 2017

Playboy

