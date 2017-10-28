FUSE

Live Shots

Voodoo 2017: The Best Photos

Kehlani, LCD Soundsystem, SAINt JHN and more! The best live shots from the stages at Voodoo Music Festival (So Far)!

October 28, 2017
SAINt JHN

SAINt JHN

SAINt JHN performs during the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

​Bibi Bourelly

​Bibi Bourelly

Bibi Bourelly performs during the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Public Access T.V.

Public Access T.V.

John Eatherly of Public Access T.V. performs during the  2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs during the  2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

​Kehlani

​Kehlani

Kehlani performs during Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

​Gnash

​Gnash

Gnash performs during the  2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Prophets of Rage

Prophets of Rage

Chuck D (L) and B-Real of Prophets of Rage perform during the  2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Bleached

Bleached

Nicholas Grant "Nick" Pillot, Jennifer Francis Clavin and Micayla Grace of Bleached perform during Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Autograf

Autograf

Louis Kha and Mikul Wing of Autograf  perform during Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

​Benjamin Booker

​Benjamin Booker

Benjamin Booker performs during Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Andrew McMahon of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs during the  2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Marian Hill

Marian Hill

Samantha Gongol of Marian Hill performs during the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October 27, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

    Voodoo 2017

    Voodoo 2017

