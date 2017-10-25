The Cast Of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ Movie: Where Are The Stars Now?

Tags: Brandy, Whitney Houston, Photos, Movies, TV, Disney, nostalgia, Cinderella
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Watch the Fuse premiere of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ starring Brandy and Whitney Houston on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8PM, part of Fuse’s ‘A Night Of Magic: 20th Anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ special starting at 7PM.
Ron Galella/WireImage; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images; Walter McBride/WireImage
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images
Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center
Evan Agostini / ImageDirect; Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage
User Comments