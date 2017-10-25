FUSE

The Cast Of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ Movie: Where Are The Stars Now?

Watch the Fuse premiere of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ starring Brandy and Whitney Houston on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8PM, part of Fuse’s ‘A Night Of Magic: 20th Anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ special starting at 7PM.

October 25, 2017

Whitney Houston

The late music icon was already a household name prior to Cinderella’s premiere, as she already had three albums and three movie roles to her name. Houston’s role as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella just made her even more lovable! The artist released her final album I Look To You in 2009 and starred in/produced Sparkle before her untimely death in 2012.

Ron Galella/WireImage; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Brandy Norwood

Did you know that Cinderella was Brandy’s first major movie debut? Thanks her role as the Disney princess and the growing success of Moesha (which premiered in 1996), the actress/singer immediately propelled into superstardom. She has since snagged roles in I Still Know what You Did Last Summer, 90210 and The Game. And of course her music career has been flourishing for decades, with six albums and a Grammy Award under her belt.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images; Walter McBride/WireImage

Whoopi Goldberg

Like most of her Cinderella counterparts, Whoopi Goldberg was a household many before the 1997 film thanks to her roles (many of which were award-winning) in The Color Purple, Ghost, Sister Act, The Lion King, The Little Rascals and more. She secured dozens more roles after Cinderella aired and is now best known for her no-holds-barred personality on ABC's The View.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Victor Garber

This suave actor has donned many hats in the industry, from music to Off Broadway shows. But back in 1997, a younger audience was introduced to Garber as King Maximillian (the Prince's father) in Cinderella. His roster is a hefty one, including these classic TV shows and movies: Titanic, Legally Blonde, Milk, Argo, Annie, Alias, Power, Modern Family and Difficult People. But Garber broke many TV fans' hearts when he announced this month he'd be exiting DC's Legends of Tomorrow after playing Martin Stein/Firestorm since the show's premiere in 2016.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Paolo Montalban and date attend the Screening of "Cinderella" Part of ABC Television's "The Wonderful World of Disney" Series

Paolo Montalbán

The Filipino-American actor got his big break in Cinderella as Prince Christopher, which was his debut acting role. Since then, Montablan has appeared in Mortal Kombat: Conquest, Law & Order: SVU, Nurse Jackie and The Blacklist. Fun fact: he reprised his role as the Prince in a theater version of Cinderella in 2000.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

Bernadette Peters

Like her co-star Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters' respected career spans for decades in music, television, theater and film. Prior to playing Cinderella's stepmother, the actress was featured in Into the Woods, Annie, Anastasia and Animaniacs, among others. She earned a Tony nomination for her role as Rose in Gypsy and currently stars in Amazon Studios' dramedy Mozart in the Jungle. Last month, Peters was confirmed to replace Bette Midler in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! in January. And get this: Garber is also reported to star in the production as well!

Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

Veanne Cox attends The Roundabout Theatre Company's Annual Spring Gala honoring Stephen Sondheim at Cipriani 42nd St. in New

Veanne Cox

Before playing Cinderella's stepsister Calliope, the Virginia native already made a name for herself in the theater world. The actress was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in 1995's Company and continued to dabble in TV, film and Broadway after the Cinderella premiere. Cox has since been featured in Erin Brockovich, Judging Amy, 2 Broke Girls and more.

Evan Agostini / ImageDirect; Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Natalie Desselle-Reid at the Renissance Hotel in Hollywood, California (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

Natalie Desselle-Reid

Natalie Desselle-Reid is best known for playing Mickey in 1997's B*A*P*S alongside Halle Berry. But the actress got to show a different side to her talent in Cinderella as Cinderella's stepsister Minerva. Her Hollywood appearance has been a bit scarce since then, but Natalie later scored roles in Madea's Big Happy Family, ER and Eve.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander has been a big name in Hollywood since the '80s, and his role as the Prince's butler Lionel was just another hefty addition to his roster. The actor is best known for playing George Costanza in Seinfeld from from 1989 to 1998. But he also had starring roles in Shallow Hal, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Aladdin (the TV series), Listen Up! and more. Alexander recently celebrated the opening night of the Off-Broadway comedy The Portuguese Kid, which also stars Sherie Rene Scott, Mary Testa, Aimee Carrero and Pico Alexander.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage

