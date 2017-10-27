FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Photo Timeline

21 Famous Cinderellas Through the Years

See how the role of fairy-tale princess has changed and don't miss the Fuse premiere of 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella' starring Brandy and Whitney Houston on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8PM, part of Fuse's 'A Night of Magic' special starting at 7PM

October 27, 2017

Brandy (1997)

In what was arguably the most groundbreaking portrayal at time, Brandy starring in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella broke tradition for the fairy-tale princess by having a black actress star in the title role. Since Brandy's iconic role, the look of Cinderella has only gotten more diverse. 

Take a look at how the role has changed through the years and don't miss the Fuse premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella starring Brandy and Whitney Houston on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8PM, part of Fuse's A Night Of Magic: 20th Anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella special starting at 7PM.

Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder here

The Wonderful World of Disney

'Cinderella' (1950)

Most of our first introductions to Cinderella came via Disney's animated classic from '50s that envisioned Cinderella as a doe-eyed young woman with a heart of a gold.

disneyscreecaps.com

French actress and ballerina Leslie Caron as Ella, in a scene from the movie 'The Glass Slipper', a new reading in musical an

Leslie Caron (1955)

The French actress and ballerina played Ella in the 1955 film The Glass Slipper, a reworked musical of Cinderella's sotry.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Julie Andrews (1957)

The film icon's starring role in Rodgers and Hammerstein's written-for-TV musical of Cinderella is famous for being seen by more than 100 million viewers when it aired.

Leslie Ann Warren (1965)

The Academy and Emmy–nominated actress had her first major television success in the title role of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella television special. '90s kids may remember this version playing on the Disney Channel during their childhood.

403053 05: (FILE PHOTO) Comedian Milton Berle arrives as Cinderella with actor Rickey Schroder for the Thanksgiving Day Parad

Milton Berele (1982)

The iconic Texaco Star Theater host went all out for a Thanksgiving Day Parade in this 1982.

Russell Turiak

Dougray Scott and Drew Barrymore looking into each other's eyes in a scene from the film 'Ever After: A Cinderella Story', 19

Drew Barrymore (1998)

Nevermind how unconventional she may have been, Drew Barrymore wowed while starring in Ever After.

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

'Cinderella II: Dreams Come True' (2001)

Disney crafted the first sequel to Cinderella a half-century later with 2001's Cinderella II: Dreams Come True that saw the heroine embracing her new life as a princess and still wearing her signature gown.

disneyscreecaps.com

388770 20: Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler performs as "Cinderella" in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" May 3, 2001 at the Th

Jamie-Lynn Sigler (2001)

The Sopranos actress played Cinderella while performing at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

George De Sota/Newsmakers

Jennifer Lopez (2002)

One of J.Lo's most beloved roles was inspired by Cinderella's story.

Hilary Duff (2004)

The Disney Channel starlet had one of her biggest movie successes with this rom-com, acting opposite of Chad Michael Murray.

Anne Hathaway (2004)

2004 brought two Cinderella-inspired tales to theaters with Anne Hathaway embracing the fairy tale role for one of her earlier roles.

'Cinderella III: A Twist in Time' (2007)

Disney kept Cinderella to her signature looks for their second sequel, but we're sure the dresses were a little nicer than the rags her wicked stepmother kept her wearing.

disneyscreecaps.com

Selena Gomez (2008)

Continuing the franchise of her fellow Disney Channel star Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez stepped into the Cinderella role for this DVD comedy-musical that aired on ABC Family.

Nicola Roberts (2011)

The Girls Aloud singer used the iconic chambermaid as inspiration for her debut solo album Cinderella's Eyes and its accompanying artwork.

'A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song'

Lucy Hale (2011)

The Pretty Little Liars star followed in Hilary Duff and Selena Gomez's footsteps by taking the lead of the third Cinderella Story sequel.

Courtesy

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Keke Palmer debuts in "Cinderella" on Broadway at Broadway Theatre on September 9, 2014 in New Y

Keke Palmer (2014)

Keke Palmer played Cinderella during a run on Broadway early in her career.

Jenny Anderson/WireImage

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 18: Seo Hyun-Jin and Yang Yo-Seop of BEAST perform ontage during the musical 'Cinderella' pre

Seo Hyunjin (2015)

The award-winning Korean actress and singer embraced the role for a 2015 musical with K-pop star Yang Yoseop acting as her Prince Charming.

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Lily James (2015)

The Downton Abbey star became the new, real-life face of Cinderella in Disney's live-action remake of the film in 2015.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - MARCH 25: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and Peoples Choice

Tina Fey (2016)

Okay, so not officially Cinderella, but we think the Disney princess and the comedian must feel a connection over the many mean girls they've faced in their lives.

David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty Images

ONCE UPON A TIME - ABC’s "Once Upon A Time" stars Dania Ramirez as Cinderella. (ABC/Eike Schroter)

Dania Ramirez (2017)

She's acted in everything from The Sopranos to Devious Maids, but we love the Dominican-American actress as Once Upon a Time's seventh season Cinderella.

Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder here

Eike Schroter/ABC

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Photo Timeline

    21 Famous Cinderellas Through the Years

    Fashion

    How to Snag Melanie Martinez's Style for Halloween

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 01: Eminem performs at Samsung Galaxy stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 1, News

    Eminem's New Album May Be Titled 'Revival' & Coming Soon

    Trivia

    10 Fun Facts About 'Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella'

    Podcast

    Besterday' – Ep. 41: Britney Spears' 'Blackout' Turns 10

    Spooky Shots

    The 31 Most Freakishly Fantastic Celeb Halloween Costumes Ever

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Singer Selena Gomez performs onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2015 at Madison Square Garden on DNews

    Selena Gomez Announced as First Performer for 2017 AMAs

    Fuse Original

    #TBT 2014: Ty Dolla $ign Defines His Sound as a 'Real Body of Work'

    Load More